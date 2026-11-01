Sports PS Elijah Mwangi says Bayern Munich, Ajax main teams to headline Raila Odinga Stadium launch

Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi has insisted that the senior teams of Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam will travel to Kenya for the historic match scheduled for January 5, 2027, dismissing claims that the country will host their reserve sides.

The match, which will be played at the newly constructed Raila Odinga Stadium, is expected to form part of the official launch of the facility, following President William Ruto's announcement that the two European football giants would headline the event.

Speaking during a funeral service on October 31, Mwangi said the government had approached the main teams and not their development or reserve sides, amid questions over the level of players expected to feature in the highly anticipated fixture.

The PS said the teams coming to Kenya would be their senior squads, seeking to address speculation that the country might instead host their second-string teams.

“I want to put it on record that that team will be coming; it will be the the main team. I've seen some people are saying we will be bringing the rejects. The team that we have approached is the the main team, the team that will be coming in January,” Mwangi said.

His clarification comes as excitement builds around the January fixture, which is expected to attract international attention and place Kenya's football infrastructure in the spotlight.

The match will feature Germany's FC Bayern Munich and AFC Ajax, two clubs with established histories in European football and significant international fan bases.

Mwangi also sought to address concerns about the financial implications of hosting the event, stating that the government would not use public funds to finance the match.

He said organisers had secured sponsorship to support the event, presenting the arrangement as an opportunity to attract private-sector investment while promoting Kenya internationally.

“We are not using government money. We have gone ahead and secured sponsors who are coming in to support the event, and that is why the teams will be coming,” he said.

The PS argued that bringing clubs with a combined global following of more than 300 million people would give Kenya an opportunity to showcase its sporting facilities, tourism attractions and wider capabilities to an international audience.

He added that local clubs, including Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, would also have opportunities to play at the new stadium.

The January 5 fixture is expected to be a major test of Kenya's ability to host high-profile international football events as the country continues investing in sports infrastructure and positioning itself as a destination for major competitions.