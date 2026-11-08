Several feared dead after head-on truck collision in Makueni

Several people are feared dead after two trucks collided head-on and burst into flames at Kiunduani in Makindu, Makueni County, along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway on Sunday, November 8.

The victims reportedly suffered severe burns after becoming trapped inside the wreckage as the vehicles caught fire following the collision.

According to an incident alert issued by Armistice Security Consult International at about 2.30 pm, the crash involved two trucks and resulted in a fire at the scene.

The incident caused significant traffic disruption along the busy highway, with motorists forced to use the road's sidelines to navigate past the wreckage.

Footage circulating from the scene showed passersby attempting to extinguish the fire as vehicles formed long queues along the highway.

Police have launched investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

Emergency responders were not visible in the footage captured shortly after the crash, while it remained unclear whether the fire had been fully extinguished.

The circumstances surrounding the collision had also not been established, with authorities yet to issue an official account of the accident.

The collision adds to a growing list of deadly accidents along the 461-kilometre Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, where more than 40 people have reportedly died since September.

Among the recent tragedies was the October 25 collision at Kanga, which claimed 22 lives, while another crash at Salama on October 3 left 17 people dead.

Other fatal accidents include the September 16 Kapiti crash, which killed five people, and the September 23 accident at Taru, which claimed two lives.

The latest incidents come amid a nationwide rise in road fatalities reported by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), renewing concerns over road safety along major transport corridors.