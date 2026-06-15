Eastern
Two arrested as police recover stolen infrastructure materials in Makueni
NPS says investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspects are part of a broader network involved in organised theft
NPS says investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspects are part of a broader network involved in organised theft
Police in Makindu raided a makeshift abattoir, seizing 20 slaughtered donkeys and arresting two suspects linked to suspected Nairobi distribution, in a public health and animal welfare probe.