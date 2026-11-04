NTSA arrests 21 drivers in Kakamega-Mumias Road safety crackdown

Twenty-one motorists have been arrested after a night-time road safety operation along the Kakamega-Mumias Road exposed widespread traffic violations, including drink-driving, unlicensed motorists and the use of vehicles with serious safety defects.

The arrests were made during a joint inter-agency compliance exercise as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) steps up inspections across the country ahead of the festive season, when travel activity is expected to increase.

In an update issued on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, the authority said officers encountered several breaches of traffic regulations, involving both drivers and vehicles that failed to meet the required safety standards.

Among the offences detected were driving under the influence of alcohol, operating vehicles without valid driving licences and using expired Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badges.

Inspectors also identified vehicles with cracked windscreens and worn-out tyres, raising concerns about their roadworthiness and the danger they could pose to occupants and other road users.

Other violations involved expired vehicle inspection certificates and stickers, alongside invalid insurance documents that failed to meet the required legal standards.

The operation further uncovered cases of motorists using unprescribed vehicle registration plates, adding to the list of offences recorded during the exercise.

Confirming the arrests, NTSA outlined the violations detected during the operation.

“21 drivers arrested following a joint interagency night compliance check along the Kakamega-Mumias Road. Safety concerns observed: Driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid DL, driving with an expired PSV badge, vehicles operating with cracked windscreens, worn-out tires, expired inspection certificates/stickers and insurance certificates, use of unprescribed registration plates, among others,” the authority stated.

NTSA steps up festive season road checks

The Kakamega-Mumias Road operation is part of NTSA's wider campaign to improve road safety and enforce traffic regulations ahead of the festive season.

The authority is targeting motorists and transport operators who disregard safety requirements, particularly those driving under the influence of alcohol, operating without valid licences or using vehicles that are not fit for the road.

The latest findings also highlight gaps in compliance among some public transport operators, with expired PSV badges and inspection documents featuring among the violations recorded by enforcement officers.

Vehicle inspection certificates and insurance documents are among the requirements that motorists must maintain, while valid driving licences and PSV badges are necessary for drivers operating within the public transport sector.

The discovery of worn-out tyres and cracked windscreens also raises concerns about vehicles being operated despite having defects that could expose passengers and other motorists to danger.

NTSA said the enforcement exercise was intended to identify such violations and encourage motorists to take responsibility for their safety and that of other road users.

The authority has urged the public to observe traffic regulations and support the festive season safety campaign, which is being conducted under the messages #FikaSalama, #MsimuBilaAjali and #UsalamaBarabarani.

Motorists seeking further information about the campaign have been directed to visit the authority's official website, ntsa.go.ke.

The latest arrests add to NTSA's ongoing inter-agency enforcement efforts aimed at addressing drink-driving, unlicensed motorists, unsafe vehicles and other breaches that threaten road safety.

Through the compliance operations, the authority is seeking to improve discipline among motorists and ensure that drivers and transport operators meet the required legal and safety standards as Kenyans prepare for increased festive season travel.