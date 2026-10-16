Crime
EACC arrests NTSA officer over alleged Sh18,000 licence bribe
According to the commission, Joseph Njoroge Kihuna was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly receiving Sh8,000, part of the amount he is accused of demanding from a matatu driver.
According to the commission, Joseph Njoroge Kihuna was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly receiving Sh8,000, part of the amount he is accused of demanding from a matatu driver.
Class “CD” is a specialised professional category issued by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA). It allows qualified drivers to operate heavy goods vehicles involved in the movement of hazardous materials and is regarded as the highest driving licence class.
The authority said the fake accounts are being operated by scammers attempting to mislead members of the public into believing they are legitimate NTSA customer support channels.