Fire destroys property at garment factory along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

Property of unknown value was destroyed after a fire broke out at a garments factory in Mavoko, Machakos County, late Sunday night.

The blaze occurred at the factory along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, prompting an emergency response involving several fire and security teams.

The Kenya Red Cross said its Machakos Action Team joined firefighters from Mavoko and Machakos County, Nairobi City County, the National Youth Service (NYS) and Kenya Police in responding to the incident.

In a statement on Monday, the humanitarian organisation confirmed that the fire had been contained following the joint operation, with no injuries reported.

"The fire has been contained and no injuries were reported," the Kenya Red Cross said.

Images from the scene showed firefighters working through the night to extinguish the flames, with thick smoke and intense fire illuminating the factory premises as emergency teams battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire had not been established by the time of publication, while the extent of the damage to the factory and its property remained unclear.

The Kenya Red Cross said an assessment of the incident would be conducted later on Monday to establish the extent of the destruction.

The incident adds to concerns over fires affecting commercial and industrial premises, where businesses risk losing property and equipment in sudden outbreaks.

However, authorities were yet to provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the Mavoko fire.