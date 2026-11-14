Rescue operation underway after wall collapse in Nairobi's Riverside

Nairobi's construction safety crisis has come under fresh scrutiny after a wall gave way at an excavation site in Riverside, leaving several workers feared trapped and prompting an emergency response barely a day after six people died in the collapse of an eight-storey building in Syokimau.

The latest incident occurred near Grand Residence in Riverside, Nairobi County, where construction work was underway. Several workers were reportedly caught beneath the falling debris, while initial reports suggested that two people may have died. However, the reported deaths had not been officially confirmed.

The Kenya Red Cross said it had dispatched its Action Teams to the scene to support rescue efforts, with two E-Plus ambulances also arriving as emergency operations began.

In a statement, the organisation confirmed its response and promised to provide further information as it became available.

“A wall has collapsed in Riverside, Nairobi County. Our Red Cross Action Teams are responding, and two E-Plus ambulances are now at the scene. We will share more updates as they come in,” the Kenya Red Cross said in a statement.

As the rescue operation unfolded, reports from the scene indicated that some workers had taken it upon themselves to search for their colleagues trapped beneath the rubble, amid concerns about delays in the emergency response.

The collapse also triggered sharp criticism of Nairobi County's supervision of construction projects, with Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai demanding accountability from officials responsible for enforcing building and workplace safety standards.

Alai questioned the county leadership's handling of construction activities, arguing that officials tasked with overseeing such developments should face consequences.

“The current leadership of the county, from the governor to the junior staff responsible, should be in jail,” Alai said.

His criticism comes at a time when Nairobi's construction sector is facing renewed questions over safety enforcement, particularly at sites involving excavation and major building works.

The Riverside accident adds to the concerns following Thursday's disaster in Syokimau, near the Nairobi SGR Terminus, where an eight-storey building under construction came crashing down, killing six people.

Five other workers were pulled from the wreckage alive and taken to hospital for treatment.