Gachagua dismisses opposition rift claims, says one candidate will face Ruto

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims of divisions within the opposition, insisting that leaders including Fred Matiang’i, Kalonzo Musyoka, Edwin Sifuna and Martha Karua remain committed to forming a united front ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua said the opposition had agreed to field a single presidential candidate, adding that disagreements over the timing and choice of the flagbearer were normal and would be resolved through consultations.

Speaking during a church service at Full Gospel Church of Kenya, Isinya, Kajiado County, on Sunday, Gachagua said he had held discussions with the opposition leaders and was confident they remained committed to the coalition's plans despite recent public exchanges.

“The opposition is united behind one objective. We are not divided. We have agreed that we will field one presidential candidate,” he said.

He revealed that he had met Matiang’i and Kalonzo for breakfast earlier in the day, while he had spoken with Sifuna until midnight on Saturday.

He also said he had consulted Martha Karua and that all the leaders remained committed to working together.

“The way I have spoken with Matiang’i, he is committed. We have spoken with Kalonzo, and he is committed. We have spoken with Martha, and she is committed. We have spoken with Sifuna, and he is committed. Where is the problem?” Gachagua posed.

The remarks followed a Sunday morning meeting in Nairobi between Gachagua, Matiang’i and Kalonzo, which came amid growing concerns over disagreements within the opposition over political strategy, regional interests and coalition leadership.

The meeting brought together the DCP, Jubilee Party and Wiper Patriotic Front leaders after Matiang’i publicly criticised Gachagua's proposal for a regional power-sharing arrangement, terming it “majoritarian arrogance”.

Gachagua said the differences among opposition leaders should not be interpreted as a breakdown of their cooperation, arguing that disagreements were expected in any political partnership.

He cited differences over when to announce the coalition's presidential candidate, saying the leaders held varying opinions but would eventually reach an agreement.

“For example, there are differences over when to announce our presidential candidate. Kalonzo may have one opinion, Sifuna another, and Martha may suggest that we wait until the final day. But we will eventually agree on one candidate,” he said.

The DCP leader's remarks also came hours after President William Ruto mocked the opposition over what he described as internal divisions, claiming its leaders were already fighting among themselves before the 2027 campaigns had gained momentum.

Speaking at Nyabite Market in Nyamira County, Ruto accused the opposition of lacking a common agenda and warned that he would deal with its leaders politically.

However, Gachagua dismissed attempts to portray the opposition as divided, blaming social media supporters and political influencers for amplifying disagreements and creating mistrust among leaders.

He urged opposition principals to remain focused and avoid being misled by supporters seeking to drive a wedge between them.

“We need to protect one another from our supporters, particularly those on social media. Some supporters and influencers are trying to create divisions among us. They are misleading people,” he said.

Gachagua maintained that the coalition's minor disagreements were healthy and should be resolved through continued engagement rather than public confrontation.