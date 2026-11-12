'Who took him?' Kalonzo demands probe into lawyer Abshir Abdi's disappearance

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has demanded investigations into the disappearance of Nairobi lawyer Abshir Abdi, who was found alive in Sololo, Marsabit County, 11 days after he went missing.

Kalonzo welcomed Abdi's return but questioned the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, demanding that security agencies establish who took him, where he was held and why.

"We are relieved, but relief is not enough. Who took him? Where was he held? And why?" Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President called on the Inspector General of Police, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ministry of Interior to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

He demanded that the agencies establish the identities of those behind the alleged abduction, determine whether anyone authorised it and explain where the lawyer had been held during the 11 days he was missing.

Kalonzo said Abdi's disappearance raised concerns about the safety of citizens and the protection of fundamental rights, particularly amid growing accusations of enforced disappearances.

He accused the government of presiding over an environment in which citizens could disappear without clear explanations, leaving families uncertain about their whereabouts and safety.

"This is what Kenya has become under the predatory regime: citizens vanish in broad daylight, families are left in agony, and those responsible walk free," he said.

The Wiper leader also questioned whether the Law Society of Kenya and other lawyers should take to the streets to compel authorities to protect citizens.

"Must the Law Society of Kenya and our lawyers abandon the courts for the streets before Kenyans are protected? Must someone be tortured or killed before our security agencies act?" he posed.

Kalonzo linked Abdi's disappearance to wider security concerns, citing the killing of eight Kenyans, including two police reservists, in Mandera County on Tuesday in an attack blamed on suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

He questioned the priorities of security agencies, arguing that while the country faced threats from terrorist groups, law enforcement institutions were also facing accusations of abducting citizens they were mandated to protect.

"On Tuesday, eight Kenyans, including two police reservists, were killed by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists in Mandera. Yet security organs that should be hunting terrorists stand accused of abducting the very citizens they are sworn to protect. What exactly are our priorities?" he said.

He urged the Inspector General of Police and the DCI to answer questions about Abdi's disappearance and ensure investigations establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kalonzo further framed the issue as part of his political campaign ahead of the next General Election, pledging to end abductions and enforced disappearances if his political movement takes power.

"In 270 days, the normalisation of abductions shall end, and so too the enforced disappearances. In 270 days, Kenya will return to constitutionalism," he said.

He added that life, liberty and dignity should be guaranteed rights for all citizens, not privileges granted by those in power.

"Life, liberty and dignity will no longer be favours from those in power. They will be the birthright of every Kenyan," Kalonzo said.

His remarks come amid continued political debate over alleged abductions, enforced disappearances and the accountability of security agencies in Kenya.