Malala: Kalonzo joining Ruto government would be a mistake

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala has dismissed the possibility of Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka joining President William Ruto’s administration, arguing that such a move would be a political mistake.

Malala described Kalonzo as a patient politician who is willing to endure political setbacks and play the long game in pursuit of his ambitions, rather than abandon his political course for an opportunity in government.

His remarks come amid growing calls for the former Vice President to consider working with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party.

The calls have intensified following an incident on October 30, 2026, when Kalonzo was booed during the launch of the Linda Mwananchi movement headquarters in Nairobi.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday, November 1, Malala said he did not believe Kalonzo could be persuaded to join the government, despite the pressure and political criticism directed at him.

“I don’t think Kalonzo can make such a mistake. He is a person with the personality to persevere, to even endure condemnation,” Malala said.

He cited Kalonzo’s past political relationship with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, arguing that the Wiper leader had repeatedly demonstrated patience even when he was sidelined during key political arrangements.

“When Raila used to get into clandestine handshakes, he used to leave Kalonzo outside, but Kalonzo would endure that humiliating moment and still come back after 5 years and support Raila,” he added.

Malala said Kalonzo was often mistaken for being a soft-spoken and easily swayed politician, a perception he argued had contributed to suggestions that the former Vice President could abandon his political ambitions and join the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Addressing the booing incident at the Linda Mwananchi headquarters launch, Malala described it as a political moment rather than a deliberate attempt by opposition leaders to humiliate Kalonzo.

He also defended Kalonzo’s remarks concerning Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s possible presidential bid, saying the Wiper leader had intended to make a point about the formal process required to endorse a presidential candidate.

“It was neither Sifuna nor Gachagua humiliating Kalonzo. It was a political moment; it was a slip of the tongue. He wanted to make the point that, legally, Sifuna’s candidature will be concretised when the National Delegates Conference ratifies the decision to endorse him as the Linda Mwananchi presidential candidate. The rendition of the message was wrong,” Malala said.

Kalonzo has, however, publicly rejected suggestions that he could work with President Ruto, maintaining that he intends to challenge the administration at the ballot in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at AIC Kyemutheke Church on Sunday, the Wiper leader gave a firm response to calls for him to join the government, saying he would rather face Ruto in an election.

“No thank, you! Let’s meet at the ballot,” Kalonzo said.

He went on to describe the Kenya Kwanza administration as a government of “predators”, accusing it of subjecting Kenyans to suffering through alleged abductions, excessive taxation and the high cost of living.

Meanwhile, Malala also weighed in on the opposition's search for a presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 polls, backing Sifuna as a possible flagbearer.

He argued that the country was ready for a generational transition in leadership, describing the Nairobi Senator as a young and visionary politician who could help the opposition challenge President Ruto.

“It’s time for fresh and young leadership. I think Sifuna is best in that role, considering that he is a young leader who is visionary; he can be a good leader for the purpose of transitioning from the old generation to the young generation,” Malala added.