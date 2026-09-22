Malala tells opposition: Give voters a plan, not just Wantam
The Democracy for Citizens Party deputy leader said the “Wantam” message, which calls for Ruto to serve only one term, should not be treated as a substitute for a governing programme.
The Democracy for Citizens Party deputy leader said the “Wantam” message, which calls for Ruto to serve only one term, should not be treated as a substitute for a governing programme.
The DCP Deputy Party leader also declared that the party was confident of victory, saying its candidate, Sammy Kamau Ngotho, had won the race despite the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) yet to release any official results.
Speaking in Ol Kalou while touring polling stations on Thursday, Malala said voting had generally begun peacefully, with residents turning out in large numbers despite earlier concerns over alleged intimidation. He, however, noted that some elderly voters were taking longer to be identified by the KIEMS kits, slowing the voting process.
The Western Kenya visit, branded the United Alternative Government tour, brought together several opposition leaders seeking to project unity and strengthen coordination ahead of 2027.
Malala said the current political cycle marks the final phase in which leaders linked to KANU should still be at the centre of national decision-making. He maintained that by 2032, such leaders should have already stepped back from frontline politics to allow fresh leadership to emerge.
Malala also pointed to what he described as a wide gap between the landed cost of fuel and retail prices, saying taxation was driving up costs at the pump.
Malala expressed confidence in clinching the seat despite his loss in the 2022 gubernatorial race to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Fernandes Barasa
Malala accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of undermining Kenya’s free education policy, alleging that public education was being deliberately starved of funds.
The group, led by DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala, had just concluded a church service at AIC Subukia when they were intercepted by a contingent of police officers.
Malala revealed that police officers had been following his vehicle and stopped it.
While addressing a rally in Malindi on Sunday, June 8, 2025, the two leaders voiced concerns about the potential impact of the proposed project.
In her ruling, Justice Diana Kavedza prohibited the police from arresting or detaining Malala throughout the investigation process.
The Western Regional Police Commander noted that DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala failed to inform authorities about the political rally and procession held on Saturday.
Malala blamed the alleged departure on the government’s failure to deliver on its campaign promises to everyday Kenyans.
The court ruled that the appeal Malala had made before the tribunal was invalid, effectively sealing his removal from office.
Mary Anne Nyambura was struck by a tear gas canister. Standard Group journalists Carolyne Chebet, Peter Kimani, and Kennedy Gachuhi were also hurt.
Itumbi also expressed his sorrow over the missed opportunity for the girls to perform their Echoes of War play at the national level, an opportunity they had been eagerly working towards.
The President urged education stakeholders to continue supporting learners in various areas, saying the youth should be given room to grow and explore their talents without being used for political schemes.
According to the petition, the play's censorship and subsequent ban violate the students' fundamental rights to freedom of expression and access to cultural life.
He described the students' participation as a positive example of young people engaging with national matters and embracing creativity.
Koome highlighted that the High Court had given express instructions allowing 50 students from Butere Girls to take part in the festival and perform their play titled Echoes of War.
"Why can’t we allow teachers? Because even the competition itself loses value if teachers are not the ones writing the scripts. That is part of learning, so that our students can work with the teacher," said CS Murkomen