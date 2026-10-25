DCP plans talks with Kalonzo to build support for Sifuna’s presidential bid

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala says the party will meet Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Monday to persuade him to support Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s proposed presidential bid in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday, Malala said the planned meeting was part of efforts to consolidate political support behind Sifuna and bring more opposition leaders into discussions on the next presidential contest.

“On Monday tunaenda kukaa na Kalonzo,” Malala said, signalling the party’s intention to engage the Wiper leader directly over Sifuna’s ambitions.

Malala also said he had reached an understanding with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who leads the DCP, suggesting progress in discussions within their political camp.

The proposed engagement with Kalonzo comes as opposition parties and political movements position themselves ahead of the August 2027 General Election, with negotiations over a joint presidential candidate becoming a central challenge.

Sifuna’s growing prominence has complicated the opposition’s search for a candidate capable of challenging President William Ruto. The Nairobi senator has gained support through the Linda Mwananchi movement, whose leadership endorsed him as its presidential candidate in September and expressed an intention to build a coalition with like-minded parties.

The movement’s backing has added a new contender to a field that includes Kalonzo, Gachagua and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, among other opposition figures.

However, the opposition has yet to settle on a universally agreed presidential ticket. Kalonzo’s camp has pursued a coalition arrangement under the Ukombozi Alliance, while allies of Sifuna and Gachagua have explored alternative political partnerships. These competing approaches have exposed differences over who should lead a joint campaign and how the eventual candidate should be selected.

Malala’s proposed meeting is therefore significant because it could test whether DCP can persuade Kalonzo to support Sifuna rather than pursue a separate presidential arrangement.

Malala also spoke about his political ambitions in Kakamega County, suggesting that Sifuna’s possible election as president would align with his own hopes of becoming governor.

“We are saying that if Edwin Sifuna becomes the President of the Republic of Kenya, then, by God’s grace, I, Malala, will become the Governor of Kakamega County,” he said.

He appealed to supporters to stand with him and referred to his contribution to mobilising votes for their political movement, claiming to have helped deliver eight million votes.

His comments indicate that discussions around Sifuna’s presidential ambitions are also taking place alongside individual political interests among leaders seeking elective positions in 2027.

Malala concluded by urging young people to prioritise voting instead of limiting their participation to political rallies and public declarations.

“But let me ask one question. Please, young people, go out and vote. Don’t just make noise; get out and vote,” he maintained.

His appeal places voter participation at the centre of his message as political groups seek to mobilise supporters ahead of the election.