Lawyer Kipkorir warns Sifuna after supporters boo Kalonzo at Linda Mwananchi launch

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir has urged Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to embrace political inclusivity and respect established opposition leaders following the launch of the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Kipkorir cautioned Sifuna against allowing his supporters to mistreat Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, saying the former Vice President deserved respect and should be engaged as a potential political partner.

In an open memo addressed to Sifuna, the lawyer welcomed the senator's entry into a broader national political platform, describing the development as an opportunity for a younger generation to influence the country's leadership.

"Every generation has an idea that resonates with it," Kipkorir said, invoking English poet William Wordsworth's famous lines celebrating the enthusiasm of young people during revolutionary movements.

He said he was impressed by the launch of the Linda Mwananchi Movement, noting that Sifuna's political ambitions could help demonstrate that young leaders can ascend to the presidency through democratic elections in Africa.

"To see a young person like you joining the High Table is a proud moment," he said.

Kipkorir observed that the United States and European countries had witnessed politicians in their 40s rise to national leadership, adding that Africa needed to create opportunities for younger leaders to attain the highest political offices through elections.

"In Africa, young leaders come to office only through a military coup. Maybe, you may show that a young leader can be elected in Africa," he said.

However, he expressed concern over the reception given to Kalonzo during the movement's launch, arguing that the conduct of some supporters was inconsistent with the principles of political coalition-building.

Kipkorir warned that Sifuna would need support from different regions and communities if he hoped to pursue national leadership.

"Your supporters should know that you cannot be president unless you have support across the country. Without Kamba Nation support, being President will be very hard," he said.

He argued that established opposition figures should be treated as partners rather than political competitors, particularly at a time when political alliances could shape the country's future.

The lawyer specifically described Kalonzo as a statesman who deserved respect and engagement instead of being booed by supporters.

"Kalonzo Musyoka is a statesman. He deserves utmost respect. He deserves to be wooed not booed," Kipkorir said.

He further invoked a quotation attributed to renowned Nigerian author Chinua Achebe to emphasise the importance of respecting invited guests.

"A man who calls his kinsmen to a feast does not do so to save them from starving. They all have food in their own homes," he quoted Achebe.

Kipkorir used the quotation to remind Sifuna that political leaders attending his movement's launch were not necessarily seeking political favours but deserved courtesy and recognition.

"In African custom, once you invite guests, none should be mistreated even if they come with torn clothes," he added.

He urged the senator to ensure his supporters understood the basics of coalition-building, arguing that political partnerships required mutual respect and the ability to accommodate different interests.

"Let your supporters understand the basics of coalition buildings. All the best boss!" he said.