Ruto asks Kalonzo to return political favour by backing his 2027 bid

President William Ruto has ordered the tarmacking of a three-kilometre road leading to Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s home in Kitui County, while urging the opposition leader to support his re-election bid in 2027.

Ruto made the announcement on Monday, October 26, during a development tour of Mwingi North Constituency, where he launched a Sh5 billion road project covering 55 kilometres between Twimiwa, Tseikuru and Usweni.

The President said Kalonzo, despite their political differences, deserved to benefit from government development projects like other Kenyans.

“I don’t want to see the hardship Kalonzo has been put through. For this road being constructed, three kilometres lead to his residence. Make sure it is also included. I am the President, and I am developing the country, and Kalonzo is a citizen,” Ruto said.

He also urged Kalonzo to abandon his presidential ambitions and support his re-election campaign, citing their political history and his past support for the Wiper leader.

Ruto recalled campaigning for Kalonzo during the 1992 General Election, when he contested the Mwingi North parliamentary seat on a KANU ticket.

The President explained that he was then a member of the Youth for KANU ’92 (YK92) movement and travelled to the constituency to campaign for Kalonzo, who won the seat.

“In 1992, I came here to Mwingi to campaign for Kalonzo. I was in YK92 at the time, and I came to campaign for him under the KANU party. He won,” Ruto said.

“Now tell him to remember me next year. Let him return the favour.”

The President also cited Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s past association with Kalonzo, arguing that the Wiper leader should consider their previous support when deciding whom to back in the next election.

“I heard him saying the other day that even my Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki, also supported him when he was seeking the presidency. Kindiki was on his team in 2007. So shouldn’t he return the favour to William Ruto and Kindiki, or what?” he asked.

President William Ruto engaging the residents of Mwingi North constituency during his development tour of Kitui County region on October 26, 2026. — PCS

The Head of State further criticised Kalonzo’s current opposition allies, claiming they were preparing to subject him to another selection process similar to the negotiations that preceded the 2022 presidential election.

“I told Kalonzo that these people would mistreat you. Didn’t they take him for an interview in 2022? I am telling my brother Stephen that the same people have planned another interview for him. The same people who interviewed him before have another one waiting for him.”

Kalonzo, a former Vice-President under Mwai Kibaki, is among opposition leaders seeking consensus on a joint presidential candidate to challenge Ruto in 2027.

During the 2022 election cycle, Kalonzo sought to become the running mate of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga under the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition. Martha Karua was eventually selected for the position following negotiations among coalition leaders.

During the same tour, Ruto announced plans to launch a Sh70 billion cement and clinker factory at Ngaaie in Mwingi North on Tuesday.

The Devki Group project is expected to use locally available materials to manufacture clinker, a key ingredient in cement production, and create about 4,000 jobs.

The President urged young people to seek employment and business opportunities arising from the investment.

“I tell young people looking for jobs that we are launching the cement factory tomorrow so that they can seek employment opportunities.”

Ruto also warned brokers and individuals demanding bribes or ownership stakes from investors that the government would act against them.

“We will deal with shylocks, brokers and those extorting investors for bribes and shareholding. Their days are over,” he said.

Earlier, the President launched construction of student hostels at Tseikuru National Polytechnic. The Sh145 million project is expected to accommodate 340 students, with another hostel block planned to expand capacity at the institution, which has 1,600 students.