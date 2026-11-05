Kalonzo vows to complete Raila's Canaan journey as opposition builds 2027 alliance

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has pledged to carry forward the late Raila Odinga’s dream of national unity, declaring that the journey towards Canaan must be completed through a political movement that brings all Kenyans together.

Kalonzo said Raila’s vision of an inclusive country would form the foundation of ongoing efforts to unite opposition parties and leaders ahead of the 2027 General Election, as he called for political differences to be set aside in favour of a common agenda against President William Ruto.

Speaking at Kisumu International Airport on Thursday, November 5, Kalonzo said plans to establish a broad opposition alliance were taking shape, with discussions involving leaders from different political formations, including the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), Linda Mwananchi and other opposition groups.

He maintained that despite occasional disagreements among opposition figures, their broader objective remained the same, insisting that efforts to establish a united political front were progressing.

“I want to assure the country that the super alliance is in the making, and we are all working towards it. Sometimes we may appear to disagree on one or two minor things, but we are united in our broader strategy,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper leader pointed to ongoing efforts to bring opposition figures under one political arrangement, noting that former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i had already taken up the position of co-chair of the Ukombozi Alliance alongside Siaya Governor James Orengo.

He urged opposition leaders to overcome their differences and focus on building a united movement, arguing that the country's political situation required cooperation rather than divisions.

Kalonzo said his visit to Nyanza was part of a wider effort to strengthen national unity and sustain the political ideals associated with Raila, whom he described as a champion of an inclusive Kenya.

“My agenda is to ensure that the vision of Baba Raila Odinga is realised and that we complete the journey towards Canaan,” he said.

“The journey to Canaan must be completed. That journey means ensuring that every Kenyan feels included and that no one feels abandoned or neglected by the government.”

His message was supported by Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa, who raised concerns over increasing political intolerance and called for an environment where leaders could freely engage voters regardless of their political affiliations.

Wamalwa, who accompanied Kalonzo during the Nyanza tour, recalled the region's contribution to Kenya's struggle for democracy, highlighting the roles played by former Vice-President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and his son Raila Odinga.

He argued that the freedoms Kenyans enjoy today were secured through the sacrifices of earlier generations and should not be threatened by political divisions or restrictions on political activities.

“We will not allow this government to allow intolerance, political intolerance in our country,” Wamalwa said.

He referred to an incident in Nandi on Wednesday, where politicians were allegedly threatened because of their political affiliations, warning that such incidents could undermine democratic freedoms.

“Political intolerance is a threat to our democracy,” he said, adding that every Kenyan should be free to visit any part of the country and campaign.

Kalonzo's renewed call for opposition unity comes as he intensifies his political engagements in Luo Nyanza through a two-day Ukombozi Tour covering Migori and Homa Bay counties.

The tour, which starts on Thursday, November 5, will involve public rallies and meet-the-people engagements as opposition leaders step up their preparations for the 2027 elections.

In Migori County, Kalonzo's delegation is expected to visit Ntimaru in Kuria, Kehancha and Posta Grounds in Migori town.

On Friday, November 6, the team will visit the Tom Mboya Mausoleum before proceeding to Oyugis and Kendu Bay in Homa Bay County.

The engagements come at a time when opposition leaders are seeking to expand their political influence in Nyanza while negotiations continue over the formation of a joint alliance and the selection of a presidential candidate to face Ruto in 2027.