Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka has put President William Ruto on the spot over the safety of Kenyans, recalling how he campaigned internationally against the prosecution of the Head of State and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Kalonzo questioned how his past efforts to defend Kenyan leaders could now be overlooked as concerns mount over reported abductions and disappearances, insisting that he would not allow political differences to stop him from demanding accountability.

“I travelled the world to keep Kenyans from The Hague. I will not keep quiet while Kenyans are taken from their homes,” Kalonzo said on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in a pointed message to the President over abductions and the government’s responsibility to protect citizens.

“I sat down President Kibaki and told him not to accept Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Ruto to be tried in the Hague and yet we have our courts here in Kenya.”

The former Vice President delivered the remarks during the burial of Mama Joyce Jepchirchir Keitany, the wife of his longtime personal bodyguard, Mzee Luka Keitany, in Cherang’any/Chebororwa Ward, Marakwet West, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

His intervention comes at a time when reported cases of abductions have triggered public outrage and renewed calls for security agencies to account for the disappearance of individuals.

Kalonzo questions Ruto's remarks on his political experience

Kalonzo also used the occasion to respond to Ruto's repeated references to him as “Mr 40 Years,” accusing the President of failing to recognise the role he played during the ICC cases.

He recalled his diplomatic engagements in different capitals, including consultations with the African Union and members of the United Nations Security Council, as he pushed for the cases involving Ruto and Uhuru to be heard in Kenya instead of The Hague.

“He is now disrespecting me by calling me “Mr. 40.” He forgets in those 40years I saved him from being hanged in the Hague. He now wants to work with someone of 40 years? I can’t!”

The former Vice President said his decision to stand up for the two leaders was based on his belief that Kenyans should be defended regardless of their political affiliations or ethnic backgrounds.

His comments followed an appeal by Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, who had asked him to consider joining forces with Ruto.

However, Kalonzo questioned the President's approach, arguing that it was unfair to dismiss his political experience while at the same time seeking to work with him.

He challenged the government to uphold constitutional principles, protect citizens and promote unity, saying the leadership must be judged by its actions rather than its public declarations.

The Wiper leader also reflected on his years in public service, during which he served under former presidents Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta.

He recalled Moi's emphasis on Peace, Love and Unity, saying the message carried an important responsibility for Kenyans to respect one another, live harmoniously and ensure that national opportunities were shared fairly.

Kalonzo said the country needed to preserve the values of togetherness and peaceful coexistence, warning against political conduct that could divide communities.

He also brought up the 2007/2008 post-election violence, recalling the difficult period when he assumed office and the challenges the country faced following the disputed elections.

He urged political leaders to learn from that chapter in Kenya's history and avoid statements or actions that could trigger fresh tensions.

The former Vice President called for restraint in political engagements, cautioning that ethnic divisions and inflammatory rhetoric could threaten the country's stability.

Kalonzo further questioned fairness in public-sector recruitment, accusing the government of failing to uphold equal opportunities in institutions such as the Police Service, Defence Forces and teaching profession.

He argued that the promise of Usawa (equality) could not be achieved if Kenyans were disadvantaged in employment opportunities because of their ethnic background, political connections or perceived loyalty to particular leaders.

The Wiper leader maintained that public appointments should be determined by qualifications, competence and integrity, rather than favouritism or political considerations.

He challenged the administration to demonstrate its commitment to national unity by ensuring that recruitment processes were fair and that all qualified citizens had an equal chance of securing government positions.

On environmental conservation, Kalonzo revisited his involvement in efforts to safeguard Embobut Forest and the Cherang'any Hills in 2009, when he served as Vice President and Minister for Home Affairs.

He recalled supporting government measures targeting illegal logging and charcoal burning, while also engaging families who had been displaced from Embobut Forest to ensure their concerns were addressed.

He warned that continued destruction of the region's forests would threaten rivers, livelihoods and communities that depend on the natural resources.

Kalonzo called for stronger protection of forests and water towers, saying their survival was essential to the wellbeing of communities in the region.

He concluded by urging political leaders to put aside personal interests and partisan competition, embrace maturity and preserve peaceful relations among Kenyans.