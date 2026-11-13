Sonko: Kalonzo must get opposition ticket or join Ruto

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has suggested that Kalonzo Musyoka should abandon the United Opposition and seek a senior position in President William Ruto’s government if his bid for the opposition’s presidential ticket fails ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sonko believes the Wiper Patriotic Front leader has made enough concessions in previous election cycles and should no longer surrender his presidential ambitions to accommodate other opposition politicians.

During an interview on Thursday, November 12, 2026, Sonko backed Kalonzo’s demand to lead the opposition’s presidential campaign, arguing that his past support for the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should now count in his favour.

“Kalonzo must be the opposition’s presidential flag bearer. The negotiations we are going to have are meant to represent all Kenyans; we are not betrayers,” Sonko said.

The former governor said Kalonzo had put his presidential ambitions aside on three occasions to support Raila and deserved an opportunity to contest for the country's top seat in 2027.

He warned against another arrangement in which the Wiper leader would be expected to support a rival, saying such political compromises had left him feeling sidelined.

“Kalonzo has sacrificed his presidential ambitions for Raila three times. This time, he must be the flag bearer. If Kalonzo is not given the presidential ticket, then he should go to Kasongo and become his deputy. We do not want to keep being taken for granted every time,” he added.

Sonko also questioned whether Kalonzo would have another opportunity to pursue the presidency, describing the coming election as his final chance to realise the ambition.

He disclosed that he had personally advised the Wiper leader to consult other people when rumours emerged that he had visited State House for possible political negotiations.

“When there were rumors that Kalonzo was at State House, I went to him and advised him to seek counsel from other people. I also told him that 2027 was his last shot at the presidency and that he would not get another opportunity,” Sonko said.

Kalonzo rules out joining Ruto's government

Despite Sonko's proposal, Kalonzo has repeatedly dismissed suggestions that he could join the Kenya Kwanza administration, maintaining that he intends to challenge Ruto directly in the 2027 presidential race.

On Sunday, November 1, the Wiper leader rejected reports that the President's camp was pursuing him, describing the administration as a government of predators.

“I have seen the headlines that they are courting Kalonzo, that they are looking for him. My answer is no. No, you don’t expect Kalonzo Musyoka to join a government of predators,” he said.

He further ruled out any possibility of joining the government, insisting that the two should settle their political differences through an election.

“No, thank you very much. Let us meet at the ballot. And I say this seriously. No, thank you very much,” he added.

Uhuru presses opposition leaders to close ranks

The debate over Kalonzo's political future comes as the opposition faces the challenge of settling on a single presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

On Wednesday, November 11, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta appealed to Kalonzo, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa and other opposition figures to put aside their differences and build a united front.

Addressing mourners during the requiem mass of Beatrice Wambui Muturi at PCEA Nairobi West Church, Uhuru said Kenyans wanted opposition leaders to work together rather than allow internal disagreements to undermine their political plans.

He urged the politicians to leave past disputes behind and concentrate on the country's future, saying unity and a shared vision were necessary to achieve meaningful progress.

“What has happened in the past is the past. All we must be concerned about as Kenyans is where we are going. What is the future? A brighter future will only be found through unity and strength of purpose,” Uhuru said.

He also reminded the opposition that the presidency was a single position that could only be occupied by one person, urging the leaders to agree on a candidate and organise themselves ahead of the polls.

“Kwa hivyo kwa heshima kuu tafadhali kama viongozi wetu, mjipange na muungane. Mtimize vile Wakenya wanataka,” he said.