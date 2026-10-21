Kindiki: Government is spreading development equitably across Kenya

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the government’s development record, saying the administration is accelerating ongoing projects and launching new ones to ensure all parts of Kenya benefit from its equitable transformation agenda.

Kindiki said the government is committed to addressing historical development inequalities and improving living standards everywhere, insisting that no region will be discriminated against in the distribution of development projects.

“This Government has put an end to the discrimination against different parts of Kenya. We have said that equality must be upheld and every part must be developed,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President spoke on Wednesday while inspecting development projects in Gatundu North Constituency, Kiambu County, where he outlined ongoing investments in roads, markets, housing and electricity connectivity.

He maintained that projects being implemented in Kiambu were being replicated in other regions, including Meru and the Coast, as part of efforts to promote balanced national development.

“What is being done in Kiambu is also being done in Meru and what is being done in Central Kenya is also going on in the Coastal region and other areas across the country,” he said.

“That is how we will build a better country where no citizen feels discriminated against or left behind.”

Kindiki acknowledged that Gatundu North has faced historical development gaps, particularly in road infrastructure, but said the government is taking steps to address the disparities.

“In the past, Gatundu North was left behind in matters of roads and development. We are addressing the historical inequalities that have caused some areas, including Gatundu North, to lag behind,” he said.

Among the major infrastructure projects highlighted was the 67-kilometre Thika–Magumu Road, one of the Mau Mau roads traversing the constituency. The road project has been allocated Sh3.4 billion and is progressing towards completion.

The constituency also benefits from the government’s affordable housing and modern markets programmes, which aim to improve access to decent housing and provide better trading facilities for small-scale entrepreneurs.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki speaking in Gatundu North Constituency, Kiambu County on October 21, 2026 – PHOTO/DPCS

Kindiki said the Kanyoni Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Market, valued at Sh65 million, was 75 per cent complete. Construction of the Sh56 million Gatukuyu Market was also progressing, while the Sh380 million Kamwangi ESP Market remained under construction.

“We want our mothers to have a decent place to conduct their businesses, away from the sun, dust and mud, and to move into a modern market where they can do business with dignity,” he said.

The government has also allocated Sh320 million for student hostels at Mangu Technical Training Institute, an investment expected to support accommodation for learners at the institution.

Additionally, Sh65 million has been set aside to connect 700 households to electricity through the last-mile connectivity programme.

The Deputy President urged residents to judge political leaders by their development records rather than campaign promises.

“Anyone seeking votes who comes here should explain what they did for Gatundu North. Those who held leadership positions in the past must explain what they did for the people,” he said.

Kindiki also renewed the government’s commitment to combating illicit alcohol and drug trafficking, warning those involved that authorities would intensify enforcement operations.

“This time round, there is no escape route. We will come for you, we will find you, and we will deal with you,” he warned, adding that the government would target the manufacture, transportation and distribution of dangerous illicit brews.

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a and other local leaders attended the development inspection tour.