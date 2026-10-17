Kindiki: Contractors must deliver or face the law

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned contractors undertaking government projects that they risk arrest and prosecution if they fail to deliver quality work despite receiving public funds.

Kindiki said the government would not tolerate contractors who delay projects or undertake substandard work at taxpayers’ expense, insisting that those paid to execute public projects must fulfil their contractual obligations.

Speaking in Marimanti, Tharaka-Nithi County, during the launch of the upgrading of the Marimanti-Kibung’a-Mukuyuni Road to bitumen standards, the Deputy President accused some contractors of delaying key projects despite the government settling their outstanding payments.

“I cannot allow contractors who have been paid by the government only to do shoddy jobs,” Kindiki said.

“We will not tolerate lazy contractors and other conmen,” he added.

The Deputy President warned that contractors who receive government funds without delivering the agreed work could face criminal charges, including obtaining money by false pretences.

“To the contractors, I am warning them today that they will be charged with obtaining money by false pretence because you cannot receive government money and not deliver,” he said.

Kindiki also directed government officers responsible for supervising infrastructure projects to strengthen oversight and ensure contractors complete their work within the agreed timelines.

He warned officials against failing to identify delays and irregularities in projects under their supervision, saying those on the ground should be better informed about implementation progress.

“I am giving notice to government officials that I should not be having more information than officers on the ground,” he stated.

The warning comes as the government seeks to advance road construction and other infrastructure projects intended to improve transport connectivity and support economic activity.

The Marimanti-Kibung’a-Mukuyuni Road is expected to improve links between Tharaka and Imenti Central constituencies, facilitating mobility and promoting trade and development in the Mount Kenya region.

Kindiki said the contractor had received firm instructions to undertake the work without unnecessary delays.

“The contractor is under firm instructions to do the job without unnecessary delays,” he said, adding, “We have just started, this is just the start.”

The Deputy President also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding development in areas he said had experienced marginalisation under successive administrations.

He announced that the government had set aside Sh6 billion for upgrading approximately 515 kilometres of roads in Tharaka Nithi County to bitumen standards.

Kindiki said the road projects were part of broader efforts to improve infrastructure and access to essential services across the county.

He cited progress in electricity connectivity in Tharaka Constituency, saying the proportion of households connected to power had increased since President William Ruto took office in 2022.

“When President William Ruto was elected in 2022, only 11 percent of households in Tharaka constituency had been connected with electricity. We have worked hard and pushed electricity connectivity to 40 percent,” he said.

Kindiki acknowledged that electricity connectivity remained lower in the constituency than in some other areas, where he said rates had reached 70 and 90 per cent.

“Some constituencies are at 70 percent while others are at 90 percent but we will also get there in the next one-two years,” he assured residents.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara, Chuka/Igamba-Ng’ombe MP Patrick Munene, Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira, Blue Economy Principal Secretary Betsy Njagi, Tharaka Nithi Woman Representative Susan Ngugi and other local leaders.

He said additional projects had been lined up for the county, pledging continued government investment in infrastructure and development.