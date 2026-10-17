Invitations were not summons! Ida addresses Raila memorial fallout



The wife of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Ida Odinga has called for respect and unity following the political tensions that emerged after the first anniversary memorial of her late husband, Raila Odinga, as she clarified that the family’s invitations were never intended to force anyone to attend.

Her statement followed the absence of several politicians who had worked closely with the former prime minister, with Suna East MP Junet Mohamed later revealing that he deliberately stayed away after learning that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had been invited.

The memorial was held on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, bringing together members of the Odinga family, political leaders and Raila’s supporters to honour his life and legacy.

However, the absence of several prominent figures who had been associated with Raila attracted attention, particularly amid divisions among politicians linked to different political camps.

Those who did not attend included Junet, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

Three Cabinet Secretaries were also absent: Hassan Joho, who heads the Mining docket, John Mbadi of the National Treasury and Wycliffe Oparanya of Co-operatives.

The group associated with President William Ruto’s broad-based government was represented by Kisii Governor Simba Arati, an ODM deputy leader, and Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi.

In contrast, most of those present were politicians aligned with the opposition and the Linda Mwananchi faction.

Speaking on Friday, October 16, Junet said he had chosen not to attend after discovering that Gachagua, the leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), was among those invited.

The MP argued that Gachagua did not share Raila’s political beliefs and said he did not want to be part of a gathering attended by the former deputy president or his allies.

Ida subsequently addressed the issue, explaining that the family had invited people to join them in remembering Raila but had not expected everyone to attend.

“An invitation to a family commemoration is an expression of fellowship, not a summons. Neither attendance nor absence should be interpreted as a disagreement with our family,” she said.

She thanked Kenyans and the organisers who contributed to the memorial, while also expressing appreciation to President Ruto for supporting the construction and completion of Raila’s mausoleum.

Ida said the support had helped the family establish a dignified resting place for the former prime minister and preserve his memory.

The event was also affected by disruptions, including booing, shouting and the reported intimidation of some guests. Ida expressed regret over the incidents, saying they were contrary to the purpose of the gathering.

She raised concern over reports that some people had allegedly been paid and transported to the venue to heckle guests and interfere with the proceedings.

"Reports that individuals may have been paid and transported to the gathering for the purpose of heckling, intimidating, or disrupting invited guests are deeply disturbing,” she said.

The widow also criticised sections of the political class over the conduct witnessed at the event, urging leaders to ensure their supporters respected people with differing political views.

She maintained that the family had welcomed every person who received an invitation and had no quarrel with any of the guests.

Ida further apologised to those who experienced hostility during the memorial, saying the family regretted the treatment they received.

“To every guest who was subjected to such treatment, I offer, on behalf of the Odinga family, our sincere and unreserved apologies,” she said.

Reflecting on her marriage to Raila, which lasted more than 50 years, Ida recalled his belief in dialogue and reconciliation, even when disagreements arose between people with opposing views.

She urged political leaders and their supporters to respect the family’s mourning and avoid using the former prime minister’s memorial to pursue political rivalries.

According to Ida, Raila’s grave should remain a place of honour and reflection rather than become a site of confrontation between competing political groups.

“His resting place must never become a battleground for political rivalries. Neither should our family’s grief be turned into an occasion for settling political scores,” she said.

She appealed to Kenyans to respect the family’s loss and ensure that future commemorations provide an opportunity to reflect on Raila’s contribution to the country rather than deepen political divisions.

Ida also noted that Raila’s influence extended beyond his relatives and political allies, touching the lives of many people across Kenya and Africa.

She called on those seeking to preserve his legacy to embrace the principles he valued, including freedom of expression, peaceful engagement, reconciliation and respect for others.

“Let us honour Raila not only through what we say about him, but also through how we treat one another,” she said.

Ida expressed hope that the former prime minister’s legacy would inspire a country where people could hold different political opinions without becoming enemies, while upholding dignity, freedom and mutual respect.