Diddy transferred from New Jersey prison to Pennsylvania facility

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been transferred to a different federal prison in Pennsylvania amid reports of alleged misconduct during his time behind bars in New Jersey, where he had been serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offences.

The 56-year-old rapper and music executive was moved to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Allenwood Low on Friday, according to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons. Officials, however, declined to disclose the reasons for the transfer, citing privacy, safety and security concerns.

Combs’ spokesperson said the move involved two prisons with the same security classification and was intended to take safety into account.

"His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction," Combs' spokesman told the BBC, adding that the move "is consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind".

The transfer comes as Combs challenges his conviction and sentence, asking a US appeals court to overturn the two prostitution-related convictions and order his release.

His spokesperson, Juda S Engelmayer, did not address an Associated Press report alleging that the music star had been living a "luxury lifestyle" while incarcerated at the New Jersey facility. He also declined to comment on reports about Combs’ health and his treatment in prison.

The move follows reports published by NBC News about alleged rule violations at Fort Dix, the prison where Combs had been held. About two weeks before the transfer, the broadcaster reported that he had access to mobile phones, liquor and other prohibited items.

The report also alleged that Combs had paid other inmates to cook for him, clean his living quarters, make his bed and provide massages. NBC News further reported that he had been involved in two fights while at the facility.

"It's because of the disruptive behaviour," Jose Rojas, union secretary for local federal prison employees, told NBC News of the move. "He's been causing too much trouble over there."

According to NBC News, Combs also lost 41 days of good-conduct credit, delaying his expected release. Prison records now list his release date as March 2, 2028, instead of the previously projected date in January 2028.

Engelmayer said he welcomed the prison authorities’ attention to the safety of Combs and others at the facility, as well as the rapper’s welfare.

He said he appreciates that the Federal Bureau of Prisons is "taking the safety and security of Sean and everyone involved seriously" and "we are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption".

The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not respond to the specific reports about Combs’ conduct or the circumstances surrounding his transfer.

"For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including whether a particular individual is the subject of allegations, investigations, or disciplinary sanctions," spokesman Donald Murphy said.

FCI Allenwood Low, which accommodates male inmates, is located about 155 miles (250 kilometres) west of New York City. Information published on the prison’s website indicates that it houses about 1,044 inmates.

The facility has a considerably smaller inmate population than Fort Dix, which has more than 4,200 inmates across two campuses. Allenwood also has medium- and maximum-security correctional facilities in the surrounding area.

Combs was imprisoned following a criminal case in New York in which federal prosecutors accused him of using his wealth, influence and threats of violence to pressure women into unwanted sexual encounters.

During the high-profile trial last year, two of his former girlfriends testified that he had abused them and forced them to participate in sexual encounters with male escorts, referred to as "freak-offs".

In July 2025, the jury found Combs guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, jurors acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, the more serious charges brought against him.

He received a 50-month prison sentence in October 2025 and was transferred to Fort Dix later that month. He remained at the New Jersey facility until Friday, when he was moved to Pennsylvania.

In April, a US appeals court heard arguments on his bid to overturn the sentence. A ruling on the appeal has yet to be issued.