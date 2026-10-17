White House press secretary Katie Zacharia fired less than a week after appointment

President Donald Trump has lost his latest White House press secretary after Katie Zacharia's tenure came to an abrupt end less than a week after her appointment, following questions about her legal background and criticism of her early media appearances.

Two US officials confirmed on Friday, October 16, that Zacharia had been removed from the position, ending a brief stint that began with her first press briefing on Tuesday.

Her departure comes at a crucial moment for the Trump administration, which is preparing for the November midterm elections and seeking to help Republicans maintain control of Congress.

The officials said Zacharia had been "let go" and was "transitioning out" of the role. Her exit followed several days of scrutiny over her professional qualifications and her handling of interviews and questions from reporters.

Trump had earlier indicated that he had encouraged Zacharia to reconsider remaining in the job after the negative attention surrounding her first days as the administration's main spokesperson.

"I told her: 'I think you're better off being happy, and I'm not sure you can ever be happy in this stuff.' There's nothing easy about this stuff," Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for a weekend trip.

The president said he had also advised her to take time to consider whether the demanding position was right for her.

"I said to her honestly, 'If I were you, I'd reconsider... think about it. But I would reconsider.'" Trump said he planned to revisit the issue with Zacharia later.

Zacharia began her duties on Monday, October 12, before holding her first briefing with White House reporters a day later. She had said she received a telephone call about the position on October 7 and was offered the job to succeed Karoline Leavitt a week earlier.

Her appointment quickly came under scrutiny after questions emerged about her legal experience. Trump had introduced her as an attorney, prompting inquiries into her professional credentials.

Zacharia initially defended her background, saying she had worked in international legal matters and possessed the required qualifications.

"I practiced international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials," Zacharia said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

However, Reuters reported that it could not find records indicating that the Pepperdine University law school graduate had been registered as an attorney or admitted to the bar in any US state or the District of Columbia.

The issue became more prominent on Thursday when Zacharia told Fox News that she had not passed the bar examination.

In the United States, a law degree alone does not qualify a graduate to practise law. Individuals must first be admitted to a state bar before they can legally work as attorneys.

Zacharia and the White House did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on her removal from the position.

Despite the criticism, Zacharia told reporters at the White House earlier on Friday that she was looking forward to working with the press.

Her appointment had come after Trump expressed dissatisfaction with media coverage of his administration. Two people familiar with the discussions said the president wanted a new spokesperson who could give greater attention to his administration's achievements.

The change was intended to strengthen the White House's public communication as Trump sought to shape the narrative around his record ahead of the midterm elections.

Her sudden departure now leaves the administration needing to find another person to take charge of its daily communication with journalists during a politically sensitive period.

Speaking to Fox News by telephone on Friday, Trump said he was in no rush to name a replacement, indicating that the search for a new press secretary would not be rushed.

Zacharia's exit is believed to mark the shortest tenure of a White House press secretary in the history of the position.

The development drew a reaction from Anthony Scaramucci, who served as communications director for 10 days during Trump's first administration before leaving the role.

"Records are made to be broken," Anthony Scaramucci, who served as director of communications for 10 days during Trump's first administration, said on X. "But I take no pleasure in other people's pain."

Zacharia's departure adds to the administration's communications challenges as Trump and Republican lawmakers prepare for the November elections, when control of Congress will be at stake.

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Newspitches

President Donald Trump has lost White House press secretary Katie Zacharia less than a week after she took up the position, following criticism of her early media appearances and questions about her legal qualifications. Two US officials confirmed her departure on Friday, October 16, after Trump revealed that he had encouraged her to reconsider the demanding role. Her exit leaves the administration without a key spokesperson as Republicans prepare for the November midterm elections.

Katie Zacharia's short tenure as White House press secretary has ended after scrutiny of her professional background overshadowed her first days in office. The controversy intensified when she acknowledged during a Fox News interview that she had not passed the bar examination, despite previously defending her legal credentials. Trump said he was in no hurry to appoint a replacement as his administration prepares for a crucial electoral contest.

The White House is facing a change in its communications team after Katie Zacharia was removed from her post days after succeeding Karoline Leavitt. Her appointment followed Trump's concerns about media coverage of his administration, but questions about her legal background and criticism of her early appearances quickly drew attention. Her departure is believed to be the shortest tenure of a White House press secretary in the position's history.