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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

President Donald Trump

Kenya Named in US budget cuts targeting HIV prevention funding
Health and Wellness

Kenya Named in US budget cuts targeting HIV prevention funding

Details contained in the 2027 US Government Budget request, released last Friday, show that Kenya is specifically listed among programmes targeted for cuts. The document argues that US resources should not be used to fund birth control and related services in other countries.

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Trump threatens trade penalties over Greenland resistance
Global Affairs

Trump threatens trade penalties over Greenland resistance

The announcement coincided with a visit by a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers to Greenland. The 11-member group, including Republicans and Democrats, met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Greenlandic leaders, and local members of parliament. Senator Chris Coons, who led the delegation, said the goal was to understand local perspectives and report back to Washington “to lower the temperature”.

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