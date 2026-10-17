Trump withholds Russia sanctions despite new US law against Moscow
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also condemned the reported arrangement, describing it as a gift to Putin that amounts to “an investment in a war that must be ended”.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also condemned the reported arrangement, describing it as a gift to Putin that amounts to “an investment in a war that must be ended”.
The officials said Zacharia had been "let go" and was "transitioning out" of the role. Her exit followed several days of scrutiny over her professional qualifications and her handling of interviews and questions from reporters.
The resolution now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate, where its future remains uncertain. Even if it secures approval in the upper chamber, its ability to fully stop military operations remains limited.
Trump did not provide details on when the raid took place or where the operation was carried out. However, he praised Nigeria for working closely with the United States in the fight against extremist groups operating across parts of Africa.
The two leaders are expected to address a wide range of issues, including tariffs, competition in technology, the war linked to Iran, and Washington’s position on Taiwan.
In a statement shared on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump said the European Union had failed to meet its obligations under an existing trade arrangement, although he did not give specific details on the alleged breach.
The agreement provides for a 10-day suspension of hostilities, with the possibility of extension if both sides agree and negotiations show progress.
Most Republicans in both chambers opposed the resolution, although a small number of lawmakers have indicated they could reconsider their stance if the conflict between the United States and Iran expands or continues beyond the current timeline.
Details contained in the 2027 US Government Budget request, released last Friday, show that Kenya is specifically listed among programmes targeted for cuts. The document argues that US resources should not be used to fund birth control and related services in other countries.
The agreement was made public by Trump through a social media post after Pakistan appealed for more time and proposed a cooling-off period. The plan called for both sides to halt hostilities for two weeks while ensuring that vessels carrying oil, gas and other goods could pass through the strategic waterway without interference.
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, Trump said he expects further charges could be filed, even as Maduro and his wife face accusations linked to narco-terrorism and weapons offences.
The three newly released memos summarize FBI interviews conducted in 2019 with an unnamed woman who claimed she was introduced to Trump by Epstein in the 1980s when she was a minor.
The resolution, supported by both parties, was defeated 53-47, mostly along partisan lines, reflecting deep divisions in Congress over the scope of presidential war powers.
The dispute began when Anthropic resisted demands from the US Department of Defense to grant unrestricted access to its systems. Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth described Anthropic as a "supply chain risk," a designation that could be the first of its kind for an American company.
The high court ruled 6-3 that the president had exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a law from 1977 that allows the executive to regulate trade in times of emergency.
The US-led ceasefire framework has two main priorities: dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities and rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure.
In a conversation with liberal podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama said the public’s sense of shame and decorum in leadership has eroded, raising concerns about the tone of national dialogue.
The announcement coincided with a visit by a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers to Greenland. The 11-member group, including Republicans and Democrats, met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Greenlandic leaders, and local members of parliament. Senator Chris Coons, who led the delegation, said the goal was to understand local perspectives and report back to Washington “to lower the temperature”.
Trump announced the decision ahead of a scheduled meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping, arguing that nuclear testing was needed to “balance power” against rival nations. The US last carried out a nuclear test on September 23, 1992, under the administration of George H. W. Bush.
Boulos welcomed the inaugural meeting of the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism, held from August 7 to 8.
Trump described the discussions as “very interesting negotiations” and hailed the agreement as mutually beneficial.
Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia launched a total of 450 drones and missiles during the offensive.
President Trump celebrated the move on Truth Social, calling it a long-overdue win for conservatives.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it had resorted to subpoenas after Harvard repeatedly failed to comply with prior requests for information.
President Donald Trump’s 90-day freeze on reciprocal tariffs is nearing its expiration on Wednesday, heightening uncertainty in global markets.
"We're going to have a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. Dana's going to do it," said Trump
Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted the raid.