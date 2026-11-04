Democrats tighten grip on Washington as Trump faces two years of opposition control

President Donald Trump is heading into the final two years of his presidency facing a powerful Democratic opposition after voters handed the party control of both chambers of the US Congress in a major midterm election upset that has shaken the Republican establishment.

The November 3 results delivered a double blow to Republicans, with Democrats winning the Senate and the House of Representatives, giving them the numbers to challenge Trump's legislative plans and subject his administration to increased scrutiny.

Trump conceded that his party had suffered a setback, acknowledging that Democrats had run a strong campaign while pointing to the war in Iran and rising fuel costs as some of the factors behind the outcome.

The defeat comes amid growing dissatisfaction among Americans over the cost of living, with voters expressing frustration over economic pressures and directing much of their anger towards the president.

Democrats also made unexpected gains in states that have traditionally supported Republicans, recording Senate victories in Texas, Ohio and Kansas. Kansas, in particular, delivered a notable result, having gone nearly a century without electing a Democrat to the Senate.

In Michigan, attention remained focused on the closely contested Senate race, where votes were still being tallied even as Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed announced that he had won.

Speaking at his campaign celebration, El-Sayed thanked voters for supporting his bid, telling them: "You took a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates".

His declaration was met with loud cheers from supporters, many of whom raised their phones to capture the moment as the crowd chanted his name.

El-Sayed's campaign has drawn particular attention because he could become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, with his apparent success attracting strong backing from progressive Democrats.

Supporters embraced one another as celebrations continued, repeating some of the campaign's central messages, including: "Money out of politics, money in your pocket and Medicare for all."

Addressing the gathering, El-Sayed criticised the campaign mounted against him, describing it as one of the ugliest seen in their lifetime, before thanking those who had supported his candidacy.

The result has also energised progressive Democrats, with some supporters arguing that his performance challenges the belief that candidates from the movement cannot secure major electoral victories.

Former President Barack Obama also weighed in on the outcome, describing the Democratic victory as a clear indication that Americans wanted a change in the country's political direction.

In a message posted on X, Obama said: "Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face."

Obama had campaigned alongside several Democratic candidates in competitive states, including Michigan and Georgia, as the party sought to expand its support beyond traditional voting areas.

He urged Democrats to use their newly secured influence to deliver on the expectations of voters, adding: "Our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future."

The Democrats' control of Congress is expected to complicate Trump's efforts to advance his agenda, as the party gains the ability to block legislation and increase pressure on his administration through congressional oversight.

The new political balance could also revive discussions about impeaching Trump for a third time, although any such effort would face further hurdles in Congress.