Trump administration cancels 300,000 visas as Kenyans appear on US security compilation

At least 52 Kenyans have been named in a United States Department of Homeland Security compilation labelled “worst of the worst”, as the administration of President Donald Trump reports more than 300,000 visa revocations in an expanding campaign to tighten immigration enforcement and address alleged violations of US law.

The figures, announced by State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott, place the Kenyan nationals in the spotlight as Washington intensifies its scrutiny of foreign visitors and visa holders. However, authorities have not provided details of the cases involving the Kenyans or confirmed whether all those appearing in the compilation have had their visas cancelled.

Pigott said the administration had withdrawn visas at a pace unmatched by previous US governments, presenting the figures as evidence of its tougher approach to immigration enforcement.

“With over 300,000 revocations, the Trump administration has revoked more visas at a faster pace than any administration in history,” he said.

He also issued a warning to foreign nationals who violate US laws or are found to have engaged in conduct that officials consider a threat to national security.

“Let the message be clear: we have zero tolerance for foreigners here on visas who break the law, commit fraud, or undermine our national security.”

The administration says visa holders remain subject to US laws and immigration requirements even after their applications have been approved. Violations, fraudulent claims or concerns about a person's conduct can lead to the withdrawal of their permission to travel to the country.

US officials have linked the visa revocations to a range of offences and immigration-related violations, including criminal activity, threats to public safety, fraud and the provision of misleading information.

A State Department official said the cancellations covered foreign nationals whose conduct or actions were considered grounds for withdrawing their visas.

Among the cases cited by the department were at least 4,000 involving individuals who engaged in or facilitated birth tourism. The practice involves travelling abroad to give birth, potentially enabling a child to obtain citizenship under the laws of the country where the birth takes place.

The figures form part of the administration's wider effort to enforce immigration rules and respond to activities it says could affect public safety or national security.

Pigott stressed that obtaining a visa does not shield a foreign national from further scrutiny or the consequences of breaking the law.

“If someone breaks the law or threatens our national security, that’s grounds for visa revocation,” he said. “Visa security is border security.”

Despite announcing the total number of cancellations, the State Department has not released a comprehensive breakdown of the nationalities involved or provided a detailed account of all the cases behind the figures.

Alongside the visa cancellations, the Trump administration has increased its focus on screening foreign nationals, including people applying for permission to travel to the United States and those who already possess visas.

Social media activity has become one of the areas receiving attention during the assessment process, as officials seek information they consider relevant to determining whether applicants meet US entry requirements.

Pigott defended the reviews by pointing to the growing role of online platforms in everyday life, saying they had become relevant to the checks conducted by authorities.

“We live much of our lives on social media,” he said.

The approach reflects the administration's wider efforts to examine information about foreign nationals as part of its immigration screening procedures.

US officials have presented the measures as necessary for assessing applicants and enforcing the country's entry rules. The administration has also linked its broader immigration policy to efforts to strengthen border controls and curb illegal immigration.

The increased scrutiny means visa applicants and holders may face checks beyond the initial process of obtaining travel permission, according to the administration's stated enforcement position.

Uncertainty surrounds cases involving Kenyans

The inclusion of 52 Kenyans in the Homeland Security compilation has raised questions about the circumstances of the individuals named and the possible implications of the wider US immigration campaign for Kenyan nationals.

However, the information released so far does not establish whether the 52 individuals have all lost their visas. Authorities have also not identified the specific actions attributed to each Kenyan or explained why the individuals were included in the compilation.

The distinction is important because the available details do not confirm that appearing on the list automatically means a person's visa has been revoked.

Without further information from US authorities, the immigration status of each Kenyan named and the action taken in their individual case remain unclear.

The State Department has similarly not provided a complete account of the nationalities affected by the more than 300,000 revocations or disclosed the details of every cancellation.

The administration, however, has signalled that its enforcement campaign will continue, with officials maintaining that visa holders must comply with US laws and that the government will act when it identifies concerns relating to security or immigration violations.

“We are taking, and will continue to take, action to keep our borders, and our nation, secure,” Pigott stated.

The announcement reinforces the administration's position that a visa does not guarantee continued permission to travel to or remain in the United States if the holder breaches applicable laws or becomes subject to grounds for cancellation. For Kenyan nationals and other foreign visitors, the unresolved details surrounding the Homeland Security compilation leave questions about the individual cases unanswered as the US continues its crackdown.