Trump allies block impeachment bid against Defence Secretary Hegseth

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has escaped an immediate impeachment threat after Republican lawmakers joined forces to block a resolution accusing him of conducting military operations against Iran without seeking congressional approval, delivering a major setback to efforts by his critics to remove him from office.

The US House of Representatives voted 211-204 on Tuesday to refer the impeachment motion to the Republican-controlled Judiciary Committee, a move that effectively puts the initiative on hold and prevents it from reaching a full vote.

The proposal was sponsored by Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie, who sought to hold Hegseth accountable over the military campaign in Iran, which he said had continued for more than 90 days without authorisation from Congress.

Massie stood alone among Republicans in opposing the decision to send the resolution to the committee. More than a dozen lawmakers, among them 11 Democrats, did not participate in the vote.

The failed attempt was widely anticipated, as removing a Cabinet secretary would have required significant support from Republicans, many of whom remain aligned with President Donald Trump.

Trump quickly seized on the outcome, declaring victory in a Truth Social post and praising Hegseth following the defeat of the impeachment motion.

He described the effort as one that "has miserably FAILED".

"Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot," Trump said, referring to Hegseth.

Massie had acknowledged that his resolution was unlikely to succeed at the first attempt but argued that bringing the accusations before Congress could force Trump to reconsider Hegseth's position before Democrats take charge of the legislature.

He also wanted the matter addressed while Republicans still control the Senate, arguing that the chamber would have time to vet and approve a new Defence Secretary should Hegseth leave office.

The decision to refer the resolution to a committee comes with limited time remaining before the current Congress ends. Democrats are set to take control of both chambers in January after securing victory in the midterm elections, potentially giving them another opportunity to pursue impeachment proceedings.

Impeachment resolutions can continue beyond the end of a congressional term, meaning the incoming Democratic leadership could take up the accusations next year.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had earlier expressed confidence that the attempt would not gather enough votes to advance.

In the eight articles of impeachment submitted on Monday, Massie accused Hegseth of "breaking the law and must be held accountable" for directing military action against Iran without obtaining lawmakers' consent.

The charges also raised concerns over US military operations targeting vessels suspected of transporting drugs across the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, accusing Hegseth of overseeing "extrajudicial killings".

Hegseth responded to the impeachment effort during his first Pentagon news conference in six months, dismissing the accusations as politically motivated.

He branded the resolution a "farce" and "sabotage", describing Massie as a political opponent who was "disgruntled and defeated".

The Defence Secretary warned that attempting to impeach him over military operations could weaken America's position internationally by suggesting that its own leadership and military personnel could face punishment for carrying out lawful missions.

"This is not patriotism. This is sabotage," he said.

He further argued that the accusations did not meet the constitutional threshold for removing a Cabinet official, insisting that the initiative was driven by disagreements over policy rather than serious wrongdoing.

He said Massie was motivated by policy differences and "not high crimes, not misdemeanours, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offences the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause".

The dispute adds to a strained relationship between Massie and Trump, with the Kentucky congressman having repeatedly challenged the president over his handling of the conflict with Iran since it began in February.

Massie also lost his re-election contest earlier this year to a challenger supported by Trump, following a period of growing tensions between the two Republicans.

His criticism of the administration had extended beyond foreign policy, with the congressman also pressing for the release of government records relating to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a move that had drawn Trump's anger.

Although Tuesday's vote has temporarily shielded Hegseth from impeachment, his position within the administration remains uncertain as criticism continues from both sides of the political divide.

Some Republican lawmakers have also raised doubts about his ability to remain in the Cabinet.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said on Tuesday that he expected Hegseth to either resign or be dismissed by Trump, adding to speculation over the Defence Secretary's political future despite surviving the latest challenge.