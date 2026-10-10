Trump names Katie Zacharia as White House new Press Secretary

US President Donald Trump has turned to a longtime supporter with experience in conservative media and Republican politics to fill one of the White House’s most visible positions, naming Katie Zacharia as his next press secretary.

Zacharia, 42, is expected to take over the role following Karoline Leavitt’s departure in August. She currently works as a senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind the president’s social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump announced his choice on Truth Social on Friday, October 9, 2026, describing Zacharia as a loyal supporter of his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

In his announcement, the president called her "loyal" and "a devoted fan and member of MAGA", adding she "has an unblemished record of support".

He also highlighted her involvement in his election campaigns, particularly her work in battleground states that played a key role in his victories.

"She was previously involved in my Campaigns, assisting in key Swing States, where we won 7 out of 7," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president said he believed Zacharia would perform well in the position, citing her ability to engage with journalists, the public and members of his administration.

"I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration."

Zacharia’s selection places a familiar face in conservative political circles at the centre of the administration’s public communications. She regularly appears on Newsmax and Fox News, where she discusses American politics and defends the president’s policies.

Her experience in Republican politics stretches back several years. In 2006, she worked as an intern for the Republican National Committee and later served in the White House Office of Political Affairs during former President George W. Bush’s administration.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Zacharia joined Trump Media & Technology Group in June as a senior communications adviser. Her responsibilities at the company include work connected to the media organisation that operates Truth Social.

She also had a brief stint at the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year, working there from February to March before leaving the position.

Zacharia later said the demands of travelling between California and Washington had put pressure on her family, prompting her decision to leave the department. Despite her short time in government, she has remained a vocal defender of Trump and his administration.

Her public comments have covered several contentious issues involving the president. In a BBC interview in June, she defended Trump’s controversial plan to host a televised Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at the White House.

Responding to criticism of the event, Zacharia argued that the values associated with the sport reflected the ideals on which the United States was founded.

"It's about not giving up the fight until the bitter end," she said. "I think there's no better summation of the American ethos than a good UFC fight."

Away from her political and media work, Zacharia has a legal background. She studied law at Pepperdine University in California before pursuing roles in politics, communications and legal services.

She previously worked as general counsel for Fix California, a conservative non-profit organisation established by Ric Grenell, a close Trump ally who currently serves as Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions.

Her professional experience also includes a period in China. In 2011, she spent nearly two years clerking at a law firm in Beijing.

Zacharia’s appointment follows Leavitt’s exit from the White House in August. At the time, Trump described Leavitt as one of his "most trusted aides" and said she wanted to devote more time to her family.

The White House press secretary is responsible for communicating the administration’s positions, answering journalists’ questions and representing the president during regular media briefings. The job also involves maintaining working relationships with the press, coordinating messages with different government departments and advising the president on media strategy.

The press secretary’s office must also respond to a steady flow of daily inquiries and requests, placing the role at the heart of the administration’s communications work.

Zacharia, who has four children, will assume those duties as she prepares to become the administration’s principal spokesperson.