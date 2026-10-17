Fire engulfs part of Nairobi National Park as firefighters respond

A fire is burning through part of Nairobi National Park near the Southern Bypass and Inland Container Depot (ICD) Road junction, prompting an emergency response as efforts are made to contain the blaze.

The incident was reported on Saturday, October 17, 2026, with smoke rising from the affected area near The Curve Hotel.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as firefighters respond to the scene to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to other sections of the park.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) had not released an official statement on the incident by the time of publication.

Motorists travelling along the Southern Bypass have called on KWS and emergency response teams to intervene urgently and help bring the fire under control.

More to follow.....