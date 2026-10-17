Fire engulfs part of Nairobi National Park as firefighters respond
The cause of the fire remains unknown as firefighters respond to the scene to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to other sections of the park.
The cause of the fire remains unknown as firefighters respond to the scene to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to other sections of the park.
Friends of Nairobi National Park said they are preparing to use all legal and civic options to block the project, insisting the proposal risks weakening the ecological balance of the 117-square-kilometre park located near Nairobi’s central business district.
In a statement posted on X on June 8, 2026, Kanjama described the incident as an assault on constitutional freedoms.
In its case, Kituo cha Sheria says the project threatens an indigenous forest within the park that serves as an important habitat for the critically endangered black rhino.
The group says the project includes a large car park and fencing inside a protected zone, despite restrictions in the park’s management plan. They have filed legal action and a Senate petition seeking intervention.
Kenya Wildlife Service says it detected abnormal foamy water inflows on April 30 and has started water sampling and enforcement. The suspected contamination enters via the Mlolongo Athi Dam ecosystem, threatening rivers and downstream communities.
According to the agency, plans to relocate and modernise the orphanage have been in development since 2013 and are grounded in the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, which requires KWS to maintain proper animal welfare standards.
KWS praised members of the public for their cooperation, noting that timely reporting played a critical role in the successful resolution of the incident.
In a statement issued on January 7, 2025, the Kenya Wildlife Service has asked the public to report any sightings via Toll Free 0800 597 000 or WhatsApp 0726 610 509.
A daytime safari, which can accommodate up to seven passengers, will cost Sh25,000, while a night safari for a maximum of five people will go for Sh40,000.
To ensure an easier access to the park, Miano also advised visitors to purchase their tickets in advance via the eCitizen platform.
The journalist described the entry system as disorganised and frustrating.
Wildlife Principal Secretary Silvia Museiya said the 100-metre-wide corridor has already been mapped.
The lion has not been found, but KWS said it had set a trap and deployed search teams to look for the animal.