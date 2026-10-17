Fire engulfs part of Nairobi National Park as firefighters respond
The cause of the fire remains unknown as firefighters respond to the scene to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to other sections of the park.
The cause of the fire remains unknown as firefighters respond to the scene to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to other sections of the park.
Murkomen also urged politicians across the spectrum to lower political temperatures and avoid rhetoric that could inflame tensions, warning that young people were being targeted and drawn into organised unrest for political gain.
Drivers caught up in the chaos described long traffic snarl-ups, with congestion spilling over to nearby access roads. Some motorists were forced to make U-turns, while others diverted to alternative routes as the situation worsened.
The warning comes days after a crash on January 24 near the Lang’ata underpass, close to Wilson Airport and the Carnivore Restaurant. A fuel tanker heading to Kikuyu lost control after hitting a pavement, collided with a lorry, and toppled onto the road below.
The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), in a statement released in the early hours of Sunday, said the resumption follows successful emergency response operations, including fire suppression, site containment, and safety assessments.
Authorities implemented traffic management measures, directing motorists to use alternative routes, including Lang’ata Road, and warned the public to avoid the area due to the extreme danger posed by the fuel fire. Residents nearby were advised to remain alert as emergency operations continued.
Emergency teams from the Kenya Airports Authority, alongside police and the Kenya Red Cross, rushed to the scene to tackle the fire and control the traffic chaos. Access to the area has been restricted to allow first responders to operate safely, and motorists have been directed to alternative routes.
There were no reports of fatalities over the incident.