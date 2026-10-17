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Southern Bypass

Southern Bypass shut after truck crash sparks major blaze
News

Southern Bypass shut after truck crash sparks major blaze

Emergency teams from the Kenya Airports Authority, alongside police and the Kenya Red Cross, rushed to the scene to tackle the fire and control the traffic chaos. Access to the area has been restricted to allow first responders to operate safely, and motorists have been directed to alternative routes.

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