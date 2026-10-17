Junet: Oburu ordered ODM leaders to join Ruto’s North Rift tour

ODM leaders who accompanied President William Ruto during his North Rift tour were acting on instructions from party leader Oburu Oginga, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has said, as the party moves to mobilise support for the president ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Junet defended the leaders’ decision to join Ruto’s political and development engagements, despite missing the first anniversary commemorations of the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Migwena Grounds.

The group included Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Junet and Senator Eddy Oketch, who joined the president during his 10-day tour of the North Rift ahead of the October 20 Mashujaa Day celebrations.

In a statement posted on his social media account on Saturday, October 17, 2026, Junet said Oburu had directed them to accompany Ruto and encourage ODM supporters in the region to back his re-election campaign.

“At the direction of Party Leader Hon. Dr Oburu Odinga, we joined H.E. President William Samoei Ruto in the Rift Valley to urge our party members to support the president’s re-election in 2027,” Junet said.

The MP pointed to ODM’s performance in Uasin Gishu County during the last presidential election, noting that the party had secured more than 75,000 votes in the region.

He said the party was now seeking to strengthen its support base in the North Rift as it rallies its members behind Ruto’s second-term bid.

“The people of Nandi and Uasin Gishu have today spoken loudly. Kenya will re-elect President Ruto in one accord to continue with equitable national development,” he said.

Junet further affirmed ODM’s backing for the president, urging supporters in the Rift Valley to unite behind the broad-based coalition.

“USAWA NI SAWA. TUKO TAYARI,” he said.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Langata MP Phelix Odiwour in Eldoret on October 17, 2026. — PCS

Wanga affirms support for coalition

Wanga also voiced support for the political partnership between Ruto and ODM, saying the 2027 elections would test Kenyans’ confidence in the coalition’s principles.

The Homa Bay governor said the alliance was built around unity, fairness, inclusion and equal opportunities for citizens across the country.

“From Eldoret to the rest of the country, next year’s elections will serve as a vote of confidence in unity, equity, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for every Kenyan, as espoused by the Broad-Based Coalition,” Wanga said.

She reiterated her support for the partnership between the president and ODM, declaring:

“Under the leadership of President William Ruto and ODM all the way.”

Ruto intensifies North Rift campaign

The ODM leaders’ participation comes as Ruto nears the end of his 10-day tour of the North Rift, where he has been visiting counties and launching development projects.

The president has used the tour to engage residents and appeal to his supporters in the region to back his re-election bid in 2027.

He has also criticised opposition leaders over their attempts to unseat him in next year’s General Election, making the tour an opportunity to strengthen his political support ahead of the polls.

Junet’s remarks place ODM’s involvement in the regional tour within the party leadership’s push to rally its supporters behind Ruto, while Wanga has presented the broad-based coalition as a partnership focused on unity, equity, inclusion and equal opportunities for Kenyans.