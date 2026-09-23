DPP approves murder charges against Kimutai Maritim in Dr Victoria case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved murder charges against Kimutai Maritim over the killing of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, bringing to five the number of suspects set to face prosecution in the case.

Maritim will be charged alongside Rose Mbithe, her daughter Angela Mulwa, her son Chris Mulwa and Police Constable Elijah Kibelion Kimoi.

The five are expected to appear before the High Court for plea-taking on September 29,2026, following a directive by Justice Alexander Muteti.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Maritim was arrested on August 22 after he allegedly attempted to visit suspects detained at Pangani Police Station.

He was reportedly intercepted while trying to deliver a loaf of bread and a packet of milk to the detainees.

During earlier court proceedings, investigators told the court that Maritim was allegedly linked to the planning of the offence and could assist in tracing other suspects who remain at large.

The prosecution has also indicated that three other suspects arrested in Uganda in connection with the murder will return to court on October 1, 2026.

The three- Police Constable Collins Bett Kilangat, Pius Muiruri Mbugua and Samuel Karanja Gathoni — were arrested on August 29 at Kyanja Heights Flats in Nakawa, Kampala, before being returned to Kenya.

They have been detained for 30 days to allow investigations to be completed.

The three suspects are expected back in court as prosecutors continue investigations into the murder, while the five facing charges in Kenya prepare to take a plea.

Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso was shot dead on July 29, 2026, during her morning commute in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

She was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital Emergency Centre, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.