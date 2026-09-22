Two men sentenced to death over Moyale robbery that left four people injured

Two men convicted of four counts of robbery with violence in Moyale, Marsabit County, have been sentenced to death after a full trial in which the prosecution presented 13 witnesses.

Nashon Ochieng Agutu and Jackson Okech Odhiambo were found guilty on all four counts linked to an armed robbery in the Dabel area of Moyale Sub-County on April 23, 2025.

According to a statement from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Tuesday, the two men were convicted after the prosecution presented evidence linking them to the attack.

The prosecution said Agutu and Odhiambo acted jointly with other accomplices and were armed with dangerous weapons, including guns, when they attacked four people.

The victims were identified as Alinoor Mamo, Silas Kalunge, Linus Murithi Marinda and Bruno Thomas.

They were robbed of cash, mobile phones and other personal belongings during the incident. The prosecution also told the court that the four victims were assaulted and suffered injuries in the attack.

Senior Principal Magistrate Willy Cheruiyot delivered the judgment after hearing the evidence presented during the trial.

The case was prosecuted by Prosecution Counsel Benard Leadi, who called 13 witnesses to support the charges against the two accused.

The court found Agutu and Odhiambo guilty on all four counts of robbery with violence, contrary to Section 295 as read with Section 296(2) of the Penal Code.

While handing down the sentence, Magistrate Cheruiyot said the court had taken into account the circumstances of the robbery, including the manner in which the victims were attacked and the use of weapons.

“The court has taken into account the nature of the robbery attack, its brutality and the use of lethal weapons. A deterrent sentence is warranted. I sentence the two to death,” the magistrate ruled.

The court gave Agutu and Odhiambo 14 days to appeal against both their conviction and the sentence.

The convictions stem from the April 23, 2025 robbery in Dabel, where the prosecution said the four victims were attacked by the two men and their accomplices before their belongings were taken.

The DPP said the evidence presented during the full trial established the case against Agutu and Odhiambo, resulting in their conviction on all four charges