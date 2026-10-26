35,000 Ethiopians flee clashes into Kenya as Moyale border trade grinds to a halt

About 35,000 Ethiopians have reportedly fled violent clashes in neighbouring Moyale, Ethiopia, and sought refuge in Kenya, putting pressure on local resources and prompting calls for urgent humanitarian assistance.

Marsabit County Commissioner Stanley Kamande said approximately 15,000 displaced people were living in temporary camps, while another 20,000 had been integrated into local communities.

Kamande made the remarks on Monday during a visit to Moyale Sub-County to assess the security situation and the conditions of families fleeing the ongoing conflict across the border.

He said the refugees urgently needed food, clean water, blankets, tents, mosquito nets and sanitation facilities, warning that cold nights and inadequate toilets were worsening their living conditions.

The commissioner commended humanitarian organisations and Moyale residents for providing food, water and other emergency services but appealed to humanitarian partners to increase their support as the conflict continued.

The influx has also disrupted business operations along the Kenya-Ethiopia border, with trucks unable to transport goods in either direction.

Several shops near the Kenyan side of the One-Stop Border Post have closed amid fears of stray bullets and uncertainty over the security situation.

The disruption has affected cross-border trade as the growing number of displaced people places additional pressure on the limited resources available in the border town.

Moyale Sub-County Administrator Dida Golicha said the Marsabit County Government had distributed food commodities, including rice and beans, to support displaced families.

He added that the county was working with health officials to ensure the refugees received medical assistance.

Sub-County Health Officer Abdi Suku said the displaced people were spread across six temporary camps, where overcrowding and inadequate sanitation posed serious health risks.

Suku reported three suspected measles cases among the refugees. The patients had been isolated as they awaited laboratory confirmation from the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

He also reported two deliveries in the camps, highlighting the need for continued access to healthcare for families affected by the displacement.

Moyale Sub-County Hospital remains open around the clock to handle emergencies, with an ambulance available to support urgent cases.

Authorities and humanitarian organisations are continuing to provide assistance as the situation across the border remains uncertain, with officials urging partners to step up support to meet the growing needs of displaced families.