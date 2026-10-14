Mama Ida leads Odinga family in candlelight tribute to Raila at Kang’o ka Jaramogi

A year after Raila Odinga’s death, his family returned to Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County, on Wednesday evening, where Mama Ida Odinga led a candle-lighting ceremony in memory of the former Prime Minister, bringing relatives together for a solemn tribute to his life and legacy.

The ceremony, held at the Odinga family homestead, was attended by Raila Odinga Junior and other family members, who gathered in remembrance of the veteran politician ahead of the first anniversary of his death.

The evening’s events formed part of a wider commemoration programme organised to honour Raila, whose decades in public life made him one of Kenya’s most prominent political figures.

As the family assembled at the historic home, the sombre atmosphere reflected the significance of the occasion, which was also intended to bring together Kenyans and Raila’s supporters across the world in a shared moment of remembrance.

The International Candle Lighting Ceremony started at 6pm, following an announcement by the commemoration and anniversary steering committee led by chairperson Adams Oloo.

The committee had called on people across Kenya and abroad to light candles simultaneously as a symbolic gesture in honour of the former Prime Minister.

The appeal extended beyond the ceremony in Bondo, with organisers encouraging individuals, families and groups to participate from their homes, churches, mosques and community gatherings.

“We are calling on every Kenyan and every friend of Raila Odinga, wherever they are in the world, to light a candle at that hour, in homes, in churches, in mosques, in their oral gatherings, from London to Lagos, from Minnesota to Mombasa,” the committee said.

The organisers hoped the coordinated gesture would allow people in different locations to take part in the remembrance, regardless of their distance from the Odinga family home.

The ceremony at Kang’o ka Jaramogi was among several activities planned to mark the first anniversary of Raila’s death, providing an opportunity for relatives and supporters to reflect on his life and contribution to the country.

Raila’s death a year ago triggered widespread mourning, with family members, political allies and supporters across Kenya paying tribute to the former Prime Minister.

His passing marked the end of a political journey that spanned several decades and placed him at the centre of major events in Kenya’s political affairs.

For the Odinga family, the gathering in Bondo carried a personal significance, bringing them together at a home associated with their family history and the legacy of Raila’s father, the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

The candle-lighting ceremony was part of the family’s and other organisers’ efforts to commemorate Raila’s first death anniversary while giving those who knew and supported him an opportunity to honour his memory.