Omondi Oginga to Uhuru: Raila is now resting, give us a break

The Odinga family has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to leave the 2022 presidential election behind, with Raila Odinga’s younger brother Omondi Oginga saying continued discussion of the poll has upset the family and the late opposition leader’s supporters.

Oginga said Uhuru should stop returning to the disputed election, arguing that the former President had an opportunity to influence events while he was in office but was now raising the issue years after the contest had ended.

He spoke on Wednesday, September 23, at the Odinga family’s rural home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Siaya County, following Uhuru’s renewed assertion that Raila won the 2022 presidential election.

“I want it to come out clearly that the former President should not play a cat-and-mouse game with us. We are not happy with whatever happened, and there’s no need for him to talk about the results that happened some years back,” Oginga said.

According to Oginga, the former President was in a position to take action during the election period and should therefore not continue engaging in debate over the results.

“He was in power, he had all the authority, and he didn’t use it well. So, there’s no need for him now to respond about the last elections. It is not useful to us. It is something that is bygone,” Oginga said.

He said the family was also seeking time to grieve Raila, who died in October 2025, and appealed to Uhuru to stop bringing the former Prime Minister’s past presidential contest back into public debate.

“Raila is now resting, so let him give us a break. We are not happy as a family and as Raila supporters,” he said.

The remarks came after Uhuru repeated his belief that Raila was the actual winner of the 2022 presidential election during a Jubilee Party meeting in Nairobi.

Uhuru recalled the efforts made by his administration and allies to support Raila’s presidential campaign, saying he remained convinced that Raila had secured victory at the ballot.

"Tulifanya kila kitu kumsaidia Baba awe Rais wa Jamhuri yetu ya Kenya. Na kura akapata, na mimi mpaka wa leo najua ya kwamba yeye ndiye alishinda hiyo kura. Tunajua vile mambo ilienda, na hatutaki iende hivyo tena," he said during a Jubilee Party National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Nairobi.

The former President also questioned the election performance of the Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya Coalition Party, particularly how the coalition could perform strongly in parliamentary and gubernatorial races but fail to capture the presidency.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declared William Ruto the winner of the August 2022 presidential election with 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.49 per cent, while Raila garnered 6,942,930 votes, equivalent to 48.85 per cent.

Raila challenged the presidential results before the Supreme Court, which unanimously upheld Ruto’s victory.

Oginga’s response has now brought the focus back to the political fallout from the 2022 contest, with the Odinga family maintaining that the issue should no longer be repeatedly revisited, particularly following Raila’s death.