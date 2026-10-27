56 charged in Homa Bay as DCI intensifies crackdown on goonism

Fifty-six suspects have been charged in Homa Bay as security agencies intensify a crackdown on goonism, violence and intimidation in Kenya's Nyanza region.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says the suspects have been charged with offences related to goonism as authorities step up efforts to curb criminal activities threatening public safety and democratic processes.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the agency said the operation was being conducted by security agencies working together to address violence and hold suspected offenders accountable.

Nyanza Regional Criminal Investigations Officer George Mutonya warned that individuals involved in lawlessness would face legal consequences regardless of their social standing.

Speaking to the media at his office, Mutonya reaffirmed the commitment of the Nyanza Regional Multi-Agency Intelligence Committee, led by the Regional Commissioner, to address suspected criminal activity and investigate politicians accused of hiring gangs.

The committee brings together security agencies to coordinate intelligence and enforcement efforts aimed at tackling threats to public order.

The DCI said the operation was intended to reinforce accountability and the rule of law, particularly where violence and intimidation threaten peaceful public participation.

Homa Bay Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer Peter Maina said recent arrests, including that of alleged gang leader Abdi Sebo, demonstrated the region's resolve to tackle goonism.

According to the DCI, the suspects have already been charged, although the agency did not provide details of the individual charges, the courts handling the cases or the circumstances surrounding each arrest.

The allegations against the accused have not been proved in court.

Goonism commonly refers to the use of gangs or groups of violent individuals to intimidate people, disrupt activities or engage in criminal behaviour. In political settings, it can involve alleged attempts to threaten opponents, interfere with public meetings or undermine peaceful participation in democratic processes.

The DCI did not identify specific politicians alleged to have hired goons, nor did it disclose details of particular incidents linked to the suspects.

Mutonya said the multi-agency committee remained committed to pursuing those suspected of involvement in criminal activities, irrespective of their status in society.

The crackdown comes as security agencies seek to prevent violence and intimidation from undermining public safety and the exercise of democratic rights.

Alongside arrests and prosecutions, security agencies have stepped up public sensitisation campaigns to educate communities about the dangers of goonism.

The initiatives are intended to encourage residents to reject violence, intimidation and criminal conduct while supporting efforts to maintain peace across the region.

The DCI said cooperation between the public and law enforcement agencies was critical to identifying criminal networks, gathering intelligence and preventing further offences.

"Security agencies maintain that public cooperation, intelligence-led investigations and sustained law enforcement efforts are essential to protecting lives and property and preserving peace across the Region," the agency said.

Authorities have also urged residents to share information about suspected criminal activities, including incidents involving gangs or individuals believed to be planning violence.

The DCI said members of the public could report suspected offences through its toll-free hotline, 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

Reports can be made anonymously, allowing members of the public to provide information without disclosing their identities.

The agency has encouraged residents to support the ongoing security operations by reporting suspected criminal activity through the available channels.

It said public participation would help investigators obtain information, identify suspects, and strengthen efforts to protect communities.

The agency reiterated its determination to pursue suspected offenders and address criminal activities that threaten peace and security in Nyanza.

It concluded its appeal with a message encouraging residents to report crime and assist authorities in keeping the region safe.

"Usiogope! Report crime. Help keep Nyanza safe."

The crackdown is part of continuing law enforcement efforts to address goonism, strengthen public safety, and ensure that suspected criminal activities are dealt with through the justice system.