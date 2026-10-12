Kenya’s road crashes are ‘planned’, says Homa Bay MCA
The MCA described some crashes as being “planned” at primary or secondary levels, referring to driver behaviour and decisions by authorities responsible for road design
The MCA described some crashes as being “planned” at primary or secondary levels, referring to driver behaviour and decisions by authorities responsible for road design
Committee chairperson and Mandera Senator Ali Roba said the documents provided by the county would not be accepted without an independent comparison with the records available on the portal.
Speaking on Radio Generation's Power File show on Monday night, Weke said recent incidents of violence during political activities and by-elections should serve as a warning to political leaders and their supporters.
Modern Precast received the four contracts, with Sports Kenya having paid Sh839.4 million by the time of the audit.
The President questioned Uhuru's decision to remain engaged in opposition politics after completing his presidency, saying the former Head of State should instead help guide the country.
Speaking in Homa Bay County during a development tour by President William Ruto on Thursday, Arati said all ODM candidates would be given a fair opportunity in the nomination process, urging party members to remain united as preparations for the elections gather pace.
Sharon’s parents, through their lawyer, also urged the court to impose a non-custodial sentence, saying their relationship with Obado had remained cordial even after the death of their daughter.
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o said the total travel bill increased by Sh5.2 billion compared with the previous financial year.
Speaking during a mentorship and advocacy engagement in Homa Bay on Wednesday, Rachel said communities must move beyond warning children about the dangers they face and instead provide practical support, safe spaces and trusted adults who can listen to them
Speaking during the NCIC launch of the ‘Roadmap to a Peaceful General Election 2027’ campaign on Tuesday, Ethekon said the IEBC would work with other state agencies to enforce the code and protect the electoral process
The Senator questioned Ruto’s recent attempt to demonstrate that SHA was functioning by making an unexpected phone call to Karen Hospital Chief Executive Officer Juliet Kigonyo.
Amisi said he was concerned that recent political activity around the movement risked shifting its focus towards established opposition figures, particularly Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, as parties and politicians position themselves for the 2027 General Election
The rallies have been spearheaded by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and other leaders
The suspects are being investigated over their alleged involvement in the violent incidents that marred the rally, with detectives seeking to identify and apprehend other individuals linked to the disturbances.
Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, Kaluma accused the opposition leaders of recruiting and deploying what he described as “dreaded thugs and hardcore criminals” to attack residents during the rally.
In a statement titled “Beyond the Dust: Homa Bay's Long Road from Marginalisation to Transformation,” the governor said the condition of the Mbita–Sindo–Kiabuya–Sori corridor should not be used to judge the people of the county.
In a statement issued on Sunday, NCIC said political activities are permitted in any part of the country as long as participants do not break the law.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Maanzo opposed the Roads Amendment Bill, arguing that it seeks to return functions that have already been devolved to the national government.
Maanzo argued that politicians should be able to campaign freely across the country without facing violence because of their political affiliations or the regions they visit
Abdullahi argued that the events in Homa Bay raised concerns about the effectiveness of the country’s current security leadership and called for decisive changes to prevent similar incidents during the election period
She accused Kaluma of making inflammatory remarks targeting people who do not support the government, alleging that the MP had called for such individuals to be dealt with and threatened that they could be sought out even in hotels and their homes
Babu and Caroli's remarks focused on the need for political leaders to address issues affecting citizens while allowing competing political voices to operate freely
NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the Service would take firm action against anyone found engaging in activities that threaten public safety and order
Officers escorting the motorcade intervened to clear the road and allow the convoy to proceed, amid heightened tensions surrounding the movement's planned rallies in the county
The alleged attack came amid heightened political tensions in parts of Homa Bay County ahead of the Linda Mwananchi rally, which has attracted significant political attention
Maraga said the incident should serve as a warning to political leaders and security agencies as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 General Election
The Homa Bay visit is the latest stop in the Linda Mwananchi movement’s nationwide civic and political engagement campaign, which has taken Sifuna and other opposition figures to different parts of the country
The governor linked the alleged attempts to block the rally to Kenya’s earlier political struggles, when leaders and their supporters were prevented from accessing some parts of the country during the push for multiparty democracy.
In a gazette notice issued on Friday, August 7, 2026, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said Onyango’s clearance followed a High Court ruling delivered on July 30, which dismissed a petition challenging his nomination.
Omollo said the practice has weakened efforts to deal with organised violence because those released through political intervention may return to similar activities knowing they can rely on political protection.