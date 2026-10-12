Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Homa Bay County

Arati: ODM aspirants will get fair shot in 2027 nominations
2027 Election

Arati: ODM aspirants will get fair shot in 2027 nominations

Speaking in Homa Bay County during a development tour by President William Ruto on Thursday, Arati said all ODM candidates would be given a fair opportunity in the nomination process, urging party members to remain united as preparations for the elections gather pace.

By