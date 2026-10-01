Senate gives Homa Bay seven days to verify procurement records

Homa Bay County’s procurement records are set for fresh scrutiny after the Senate Finance and Budget Committee directed the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to verify the documents submitted by the county and submit its findings within seven days.

The order came after Governor Gladys Wanga appeared before the committee on Thursday, October 1, 2026, to respond to questions raised over the county’s compliance with procurement requirements.

Senators want PPRA to establish whether the records presented by Homa Bay County match information already uploaded on the Public Procurement Information Portal (PPIP).

Committee chairperson and Mandera Senator Ali Roba said the documents provided by the county would not be accepted without an independent comparison with the records available on the portal.

“We will not accept the face value of the submission without getting PPRA, getting to the portal, cross-verify the information provided by the county government versus what is uploaded, and whether the queries you raise to the committee have been satisfactorily addressed,” Roba said.

“You have seven days to review what has been submitted by Homa Bay County and share your response.”

County officials told the committee that procurement records and reports connected to the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities programme had been uploaded to the procurement portal.

Homa Bay reported that it had achieved more than 95% compliance, although the committee has now tasked PPRA with confirming the submissions before senators make any further decision.

Wanga told the committee that her administration was committed to observing procurement laws and maintaining transparency and accountability in its operations.

“As a county, we are committed to complying with the law, with the constitution, with the transparency and accountability requirements,” Wanga told the committee.

The hearing also brought to the fore concerns over delays in communication and administrative processes between Homa Bay County officials and PPRA.

Senate Finance and Budget Committee vice-chairperson Senator Tabitha Mutinda said some of the issues could have been avoided if county officials had dealt with the matters within the required timelines.

“Governor Wanga, you need not to be here. We should not just sit here because the people in the office administratively are not able to do what they’re supposed to do on time,” Mutinda said.

The senators further questioned Wanga about an active court dispute involving payment under contract HBC/TRD/003/912303/2021/2022.

The governor explained that the disputed payment had gone through review and reconciliation before the contractor filed the case seeking payment of the outstanding balance.

“The contractor took the county government to court to demand payment of the balances which were not yet paid,” she said.

The committee will now wait for PPRA to complete its review and submit the requested report within seven days.

Senators will use the regulator’s findings to determine whether the procurement concerns raised during the hearing require further directions.