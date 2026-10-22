DCI arrests two suspects, seizes 898 rolls of bhang in Juja and Homa Bay

Detectives have arrested two people and seized 898 rolls of bhang and three litres of illicit alcohol in separate anti-narcotics operations in Kiambu and Homa Bay counties, following efforts to crack down on suspected drug trafficking in residential areas and near a school.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Thursday that the operations in Juja and Orera led to the recovery of the suspected narcotics and chang’aa, with officers moving to arrest the individuals believed to be linked to the illegal trade.

In Juja, Kiambu County, detectives attached to Juja Police Station arrested a 24-year-old woman, Ann Wanjiku Njoki, at Juja Matatu Stage during an operation targeting suspected drug dealers.

According to the DCI, the woman was found carrying 800 rolls of bhang, which were seized by officers and secured as evidence.

She was taken into custody for processing ahead of her expected arraignment in court as investigations into the suspected drug trafficking continued.

A separate operation in Orera, Rachuonyo East Sub-County, Homa Bay County, resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man identified as Fredrick Dunga, also known by the aliases Ofisa and Babu.

The DCI said officers from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB), working alongside detectives from Homa Bay and Migori, raided the suspect's home following complaints from members of the public about alleged drug trafficking in the area.

The operation came amid concerns over suspected drug-related activities near Orera Comprehensive School, with residents raising the alarm over the possible effects on learners and the wider community.

During a search of the house, detectives recovered 98 rolls of bhang and three litres of chang’aa. The DCI said the bhang had been hidden inside a cup within the premises.

Dunga was arrested and escorted to Homa Bay Police Station for processing ahead of his expected arraignment in court.

The two operations resulted in the seizure of a combined 898 rolls of bhang, with the three litres of chang’aa recovered during the raid in Homa Bay County.

The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by detectives to disrupt the sale and distribution of narcotic drugs and other illegal substances in communities across the country.

In its statement, the DCI reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing people suspected of involvement in the illicit drug trade, particularly where such activities could expose children and young people to the dangers of narcotics and illegal alcohol.

The agency also called on members of the public to help law enforcement officers identify and apprehend suspected drug traffickers by sharing information about their activities.

To encourage residents to report suspected criminal activity without fear, the DCI urged them to use its toll-free hotline, 0800 722 203, or send information through WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The agency said the reporting channels allow members of the public to share information anonymously, supporting investigations and helping officers respond to suspected criminal activity in their neighbourhoods.

The two suspects are expected to undergo processing ahead of court proceedings. The DCI reiterated that cooperation between the public and law enforcement agencies remains important in identifying suspected offenders and protecting communities from the harm associated with narcotic drugs and illicit brews