Kindiki vows tough action against political violence and goonism
Kindiki said no politician should mobilise gangs to attack opponents, urging aspirants to present their agendas and allow voters to make their choices peacefully.
Kindiki said no politician should mobilise gangs to attack opponents, urging aspirants to present their agendas and allow voters to make their choices peacefully.
The women said they were deeply concerned by the injuries and loss of life reported during the clashes, as well as allegations that some political leaders may have played a role in encouraging or orchestrating the violence.
Speaking alongside security officials, the DPP said there would be no categories or exceptions in the prosecution of offenders, whether they are linked to the government, opposition or security agencies.
Ruto assured Kenyans that the government would continue pursuing those behind acts of violence, saying the same determination used to deal with terrorism and cattle rustling would now be directed at criminal gangs.
According to Maraga, the latest incidents of violence witnessed in different parts of the country should concern every Kenyan, warning that they reflect a worrying trend.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Alai said millions of Kenyans remain outside both the formal and informal economy, creating conditions that leave many young people vulnerable to crime and exploitation.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Abdul called for a national conversation on the escalating problem, arguing that political sponsorship and economic hardship are driving the rise of organised groups involved in violence
In a State of the Nation statement issued on Tuesday, the bishops said Kenya was facing a series of social, political and moral challenges that require collective action from government, institutions and citizens.
Speaking during the funeral of their cousin, Prof. Jacob Midiwo, Ida expressed concern over the growing tendency of some youth being associated with criminal or disruptive activities, saying such labels were damaging and unjust.
NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the recent incidents threaten national cohesion, undermine public order and infringe on Kenyans' constitutional rights to freely associate, assemble and engage in political activities.
Among the items recovered were reflector jackets said to be used for mobilising groups, stickers, three swords, and other materials allegedly connected to illegal operations.
His remarks come at a time when concerns over organised crime and political violence are growing across the country. On the same day, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security that security agencies have identified more than 100 organised gangs operating nationwide.
The Cabinet Secretary revealed that a recently deployed specialised police unit in Kitale and its surrounding areas has already yielded significant results, with dozens of suspects apprehended and taken to court within days of the operation.