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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Goonism

Police: End political goonism or face the law
News

Police: End political goonism or face the law

NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the recent incidents threaten national cohesion, undermine public order and infringe on Kenyans' constitutional rights to freely associate, assemble and engage in political activities.

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Archbishop Muheria urges voter registration as he warns on violence and impunity
News

Archbishop Muheria urges voter registration as he warns on violence and impunity

His remarks come at a time when concerns over organised crime and political violence are growing across the country. On the same day, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security that security agencies have identified more than 100 organised gangs operating nationwide.

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