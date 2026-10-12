Kindiki vows tough action against political violence and goonism

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned that those inciting political violence and destruction of property will face heavy punishment, insisting that political differences must not threaten peace and national cohesion.

Speaking on Monday in Othaya Constituency, Nyeri County, Kindiki said no politician should mobilise gangs to attack opponents, urging aspirants to present their agendas and allow voters to make their choices peacefully.

“Politics is not war, and we will make it extremely costly and painful for anyone who dares to promote the destruction of property and undermine peace among Kenyans. I say this without fear of contradiction: we will not allow it,” he warned.

The Deputy President said political competition should not be treated as a matter of life and death, calling for an end to violence ahead of the next General Election.

“Politics is not a matter of life and death. This senseless goonism and violence in politics must come to an end, and it must become extremely painful for anyone who chooses it,” Kindiki said.

He cited the 1992 and 2002 General Elections as examples of periods when competing presidential candidates from the Mt. Kenya region faced off without resorting to violence.

“We have had political differences in the past, but we have resolved them peacefully without hurting one another, destroying property or undermining national cohesion. We should never allow it now,” he said.

Kindiki also pledged to intensify the fight against illicit alcohol, warning that the sale of drinks mixed with dangerous chemicals would not be tolerated.

“We will not tolerate alcohol mixed with chemicals that endanger people’s lives. We will deal firmly and without mercy with all those selling such dangerous alcohol. This is not politics; it is about protecting our nation and our communities so that our young people can engage in the productive activities they are supposed to undertake,” he said.

During the visit, Kindiki inspected the completed Gathunguri-Waihara-Kabebero Road and launched the tarmacking of the Giathenge-Ichamama-Witima-Kiuguini Road. He also flagged off rural electrification projects in Kihuro, Kirio and Kianjogu villages.

The Deputy President said the government was implementing development projects worth billions of shillings across Nyeri County, including 775 kilometres of roads valued at 45 billion shillings at various stages of completion.

He added that 13 modern markets were under construction, alongside the Ruringu and Othaya stadium projects, valued at 900 million shillings and 55 million shillings respectively.

Kindiki further said 650 million shillings had been disbursed for rural electrification, targeting connections to 12,000 households during the current financial year.

He noted that Nyeri had benefited from affordable housing, hostels and modern markets worth 17 billion shillings, with another five billion shillings in planned projects.

The Deputy President also cited improvements in healthcare, saying Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital in Othaya had been elevated to Level Six and fully equipped, while Nyeri Level Five Hospital had received a one-billion-shilling upgrade.

Kindiki pledged to ensure the projects were completed, saying the government would be accountable for its development commitments.

“I am working hard to ensure completion of all these projects because I know I have to account for what I have done when we come back to request for your votes. I will not come back with empty promises; I will come with fulfilled promises,” he said.

He urged residents to support the development programmes, saying they were intended to improve living standards and benefit future generations.