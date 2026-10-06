Kindiki: Sh152 billion set aside for 1,656km of roads in Kiambu County

The government is implementing road projects covering 1,656 kilometres in Kiambu County at a cost of Sh152 billion, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said.

Kindiki said the projects, which are at various stages of implementation, are aimed at improving transport and stimulating economic activity across the county, particularly in rural areas.

The Deputy President spoke on Tuesday while inspecting development projects in Kiambaa and Gatundu South constituencies, where he reviewed progress on several roads being constructed under the programme.

“I am following up on all the roads under construction in the 12 constituencies in Kiambu. The roads are meant to improve the local economies especially in the rural areas,” Kindiki said.

He said improved roads would enable farmers to transport their produce to markets more efficiently and reduce losses caused by delays and spoilage.

“We want our farmers to transport their produce to the markets on time to avoid spoilage and losses,” he said.

Kindiki also announced that plans for the proposed Thika-Nairobi Expressway had advanced, with the project now at the final design and feasibility study stage.

He said the proposed expressway would provide an alternative elevated route for motorists and help ease congestion along the existing Thika Superhighway.

“We are designing and completing the feasibility studies for the Thika–Nairobi Expressway, which will allow motorists who want to use the elevated route to do so without interfering with the existing expressway,” he said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addressing the people at Gatundu South, Kiambu on October 6, 2026 — DPCS

The Deputy President said adequate funds had been allocated to road projects in the county, including hundreds of kilometres of Mau Mau Roads serving several constituencies.

He also said the government was planning to expand the Muthaiga Roundabout-Kiambu Town Road as part of efforts to improve connectivity within the county.

“We have the money to build and complete these roads. We have prioritized their construction,” Kindiki said.

During his tour, the Deputy President inspected the ongoing construction of the Wangui-Mundoro-Gaitete Road in Gatundu South and addressed residents at Mundoro shopping centre.

In Kiambaa, he inspected construction works at Karuri Kenya Medical Training College, where the project is being implemented at a cost of Sh200 million. An additional Sh290 million has been allocated for student hostels.

Kindiki also visited Banana town, where he engaged residents on ongoing development projects.

He said several roads in Kiambaa had either been completed, were under construction or were awaiting commencement.

They include the Banana-Ndenderu, Banana-Ruaka, Nduota-Gathanga-Kigwaru, Banana-Raini-Karuri High School Junction and Karura-Gachie-Gacharage roads.

The Deputy President said a contractor had been identified for the Kimachia-Northern Power Road, while contracts for the Gatuekira-GD-Njuru-Kigwaru Junction Road and Roseline-Total Ruaka-Kituamba-Ndenderu Road were also progressing.

Kindiki said the road programme was part of a wider government development agenda being implemented across Kiambu and other parts of the country.

He said 29 modern markets were under construction in Kiambu, with two additional markets expected to commence construction.

Several affordable housing projects and student hostels across the county are also nearing completion, he said.

“We are building this country step by step, project by project, kilometer by kilometer for the advancement of our nation,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President also warned against the sale and manufacture of illicit alcohol, urging residents to support government efforts to address the problem.

“We cannot allow young people to be sold alcohol that harms their health and affects their reproductive health,” he said.

Kindiki warned that the government would take action against individuals manufacturing alcoholic products containing chemicals that pose health risks.

He was accompanied by several leaders, including Kiambaa MP John Kawanjiku, Kabete MP Githua Wamacukuru, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a, Kiambu Woman Representative Anne Wamuratha and Ruiru MP Simon King’ara.