Limuru Commuters face two-day train suspension in new Kenya Railways Schedule

Passengers using the Limuru commuter train and Nyahururu Safari service will have to adjust their travel plans after Kenya Railways announced changes to operating days and routes.

Kenya Railways has suspended some journeys as the corporation carries out maintenance work on parts of the railway network.

The revised arrangements, announced on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, will see Limuru-bound commuter trains operate three days a week, while the Nyahururu Safari train will only serve the Gilgil-Nyahururu section.

In a public notice on November 11, 2026, Kenya Railways Corporation (KR) said the changes were necessary to facilitate planned engineering and maintenance activities along the Nairobi-Kibera-Talanta section of the metre-gauge railway line.

The corporation explained that the works required access to the railway tracks, prompting adjustments to the two services to allow the activities to proceed while keeping other operations running.

“Kenya Railways (KR) wishes to notify the public that we will implement a revised schedule for the Nyahururu Safari train and the Nairobi Central Station to Limuru Station commuter train.

“The temporary adjustment in schedules is due to planned engineering and maintenance works along the Nairobi - Kibera - Talanta corridor of the metre-gauge railway line,” read the notice in part.

For Limuru commuters, the changes mean that trains will only be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Services on Mondays and Fridays will be temporarily suspended, reducing the number of days passengers can use the commuter service.

“The Limuru Commuter Train will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with services suspended on Fridays and Mondays,” the corporation stated.

Meanwhile, passengers travelling on the Nyahururu Safari train will have to use the revised route, which will cover only the Gilgil-Nyahururu stretch.

Kenya Railways said the temporary measures were designed to give engineers uninterrupted access to the tracks while limiting disruptions to passengers.

“These adjustments will ensure uninterrupted track access for engineering and maintenance works, and minimal disruptions to train operations,” KR said.

The revised timetable will take effect on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The corporation apologised to passengers for the inconvenience, urging the public to note the changes before making travel arrangements.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank members of the public for their continued support,” Kenya Railways added.

The latest announcement comes weeks after Kenya Railways reported progress on the Voi-Taveta Railway Rehabilitation Project in Taita-Taveta County.

In an update issued on Tuesday, October 13, the corporation disclosed that the rehabilitation works had reached 40 per cent completion, with progress recorded in the construction of subgrade and cross-drainage structures along a 120-kilometre stretch.

Managing Director Philip Mainga visited the project site to assess the ongoing works, which aim to restore and strengthen railway connectivity across the county and improve the transportation of passengers and goods.

The rehabilitation programme will also cover five railway stations: Voi, Mwatate, Bura, Maktau and Taveta.

"The project will also support improved access to rail transport and strengthen connectivity for communities and businesses along the corridor," the report read.