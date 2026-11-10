Lamu security alert as KDF uncovers concealed IED along key route

A potentially deadly attack was prevented in Lamu County after Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers uncovered an explosive device planted along a road used by troops and members of the public, triggering an emergency operation to eliminate the threat.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected during a routine patrol by soldiers serving under Operation Amani Boni (OAB) along the Baure–Basuba Main Supply Route (MSR).

After spotting the suspicious device, the troops immediately called in an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit tasked with handling and destroying explosive threats.

The specialised team carried out a controlled detonation, successfully neutralising the device before it could cause injuries or damage. No casualties were recorded during the operation.

Security personnel subsequently secured the affected stretch of the road, ensuring that military teams, residents and other motorists were not exposed to further danger.

The patrol commander said the discovery was a reminder of the risks soldiers face while conducting security operations, stressing that threats could be concealed along routes even when there were no immediate signs of danger.

“Every patrol matters because we never know what dangers may lie ahead. Our priority is to protect lives and ensure that people can move safely,” the patrol commander said.

The incident draws attention to the continued danger posed by hidden explosives and the need for security officers to remain vigilant while operating in areas where such devices could threaten movement and public safety.

Through Operation Amani Boni, KDF personnel continue to monitor important routes, identify suspicious activity and respond to threats that could endanger communities and security teams.

The troops also rely on specialised counter-IED capabilities to locate and deal with explosive devices before they are triggered, helping prevent potential casualties.

The successful operation forms part of the military's wider efforts to protect civilians, secure key transport corridors and maintain stability across the region.

KDF said its personnel remain committed to safeguarding communities through regular patrols, preparedness and swift action whenever security threats emerge.