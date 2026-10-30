Police recover stolen tyres and spare parts after highway robbery in Taita Taveta

Police have recovered part of a consignment of tyres and motor vehicle spare parts stolen after four suspected robbers hijacked an Isuzu lorry along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway in the Ndara area, Taita Taveta County.

In a statement on Friday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the recovery followed a coordinated security operation involving officers from Maungu Police Station and detectives who intensified patrols across Izera Ranch and Ndara following the robbery.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 am on Thursday, October 29, 2026, when a driver employed by Soucesteel Company was transporting assorted tyres from Nairobi to Mombasa in an Isuzu FRR lorry, registration number KDW 062X.

According to the driver’s account, a white Toyota Probox approached the lorry from behind at high speed, overtook it and suddenly braked, forcing him to slow down.

Four occupants then alighted from the vehicle and allegedly accused the driver of hitting their car, demanding to inspect the supposed damage.

However, what initially appeared to be a minor traffic dispute reportedly turned into a robbery when the four men attacked the driver and took control of the lorry.

The DCI said the suspects bundled the driver into the lorry’s cabin before driving towards Mombasa. They later diverted onto a feeder road, where they abandoned him in a thicket and escaped with the vehicle and its cargo.

The suspects also reportedly took the driver's mobile phone, Sh6,000 in cash and assorted personal clothing.

Following the incident, police officers launched an operation targeting the areas around Ndara and Izera Ranch in an effort to trace the stolen vehicle and its cargo.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 44 assorted tyres of different sizes, 71 filters and two PLC gaskets, which detectives believe formed part of the stolen consignment.

The recovered filters comprised air, cabin and oil filters.

The police did not indicate whether the stolen lorry had been recovered or disclose the value of the recovered goods and the remaining cargo that is still missing.

The driver was later escorted to Voi Police Station, where he is assisting investigators as detectives pursue leads to establish the full circumstances surrounding the robbery.

Investigators are also working to trace the remaining stolen property and identify and arrest the four suspects involved in the incident.

The robbery highlights the risks faced by motorists transporting commercial goods along major highways, particularly during night-time journeys when criminal groups may target vehicles carrying valuable cargo.

In its statement, the National Police Service commended officers involved in the operation for their response and coordination, saying it remained committed to protecting motorists, securing major transport corridors and combating criminal activities targeting road users.

Police have also urged motorists, particularly those travelling at night, to remain vigilant and exercise caution when approached by suspicious motorists.

The National Police Service advised drivers to report suspicious encounters to the nearest police station rather than expose themselves to potential danger.

The DCI further encouraged members of the public with information about the robbery or the whereabouts of the suspects to report anonymously through its toll-free hotline, 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives seek to recover the remaining stolen property and apprehend those responsible.