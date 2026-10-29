Jubilee mourns nominated Taita Taveta MCA Margaret Kawuki

Jubilee Party has mourned its nominated Taita Taveta Member of County Assembly (MCA), Margaret Kawuki, describing her as a committed public servant and a champion of democracy, equality and women’s rights.

In a condolence statement dated October 29, 2026, the party’s Secretary General, Moitalel ole Kenta, said Kawuki’s death was a loss to her family, the people of Taita Taveta, the Jubilee fraternity and the wider democratic movement in Kenya.

“Hon. Kawuki was more than a dedicated member of the Jubilee Party. She was a committed public servant, a champion of democracy, equality and the rights of women, and a courageous voice for those who often go unheard,” Ole Kenta said.

He described her as a leader who carried herself with “conviction, dignity and compassion” and remained a voice of reason even in difficult moments.

Ole Kenta said Kawuki had represented the aspirations of the people of Taita Taveta with dedication, seeking to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those she served.

“Her service to the people of Taita Taveta and her contribution to the democratic ideals that our party stands for will not be forgotten,” he said.

The party said her death was a loss not only to her family, friends and loved ones but also to colleagues, supporters and residents of the county.

“Words can hardly capture the pain of losing a colleague, a sister in service and a fellow patriot whose journey was cut tragically short,” Ole Kenta said.

He added that the party would remember her legacy of service, courage, equality and belief in the power of public service to transform lives.

On behalf of Jubilee, he extended condolences to the Kawuki family, her colleagues and supporters, and the people of Taita Taveta.

“May the Almighty God grant the family fortitude to bear this painful loss, comfort all those who mourn her, and grant Hon. Margaret Kawuki eternal rest,” he said.

Kawuki served in Taita Taveta’s Third County Assembly after being nominated by the Jubilee Party for the 2022–2027 term.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s nomination list identifies her as Margaret Kawuki Mwale, allocated a Jubilee Party gender top-up seat.

Records from the County Assembly also show her participating in the Committee on Tourism and serving on the Committee on Implementation, reflecting her involvement in the assembly’s committee work.