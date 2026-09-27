Ruto defends political unity as key to Kenya’s development

President William Ruto has defended his administration’s unity agenda, saying the inclusion of former political rivals from ODM and Kenya Kwanza was intended to end divisive and ethnic politics and ensure every part of Kenya benefits from development.

Speaking in Taita Taveta County on Sunday, Ruto said the government had brought together former political opponents to end divisive, hateful and tribal politics and ensure every part of the country has an opportunity to develop.

“That is the reason why the opportunity came to bring all Kenyans together in one country. We brought those who were our opponents, those who were in government, we brought them together and formed one government,” he said.

Ruto said the broad-based government was founded on the need to unite Kenyans and ensure no community was left behind.

“We want to remove discrimination in our country so that every part of Kenya gets an opportunity for development,” he said.

The President highlighted a number of infrastructure projects, including roads, affordable housing and the Voi Stadium.

He said the government had allocated Sh15 billion for road projects across the county, with work expected to accelerate on several stalled roads.

Ruto said he had personally inspected progress on some of the projects and had been assured that stalled works would resume.

“You know this road... has taken many years. We have discussed it many times and told them that, truly, this road will be completed,” he said.

The President also defended the construction of the stadium, saying it was intended not only for Taita Taveta but for Kenyans more broadly.

“I have said... the stadium is being built for Taita Taveta and the whole of Kenya,” he said.

He urged leaders and residents to use their opportunities to find solutions rather than complain about the country's challenges, saying unity and cooperation remained essential to Kenya's progress.

“Let us not be people who only complain; let us be people who look for solutions to those problems,” he said.

“As one nation, if we cooperate and unite, we will succeed,” he added.

The cooperation agreement between Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and ODM was signed in March 2025 covering national unity, inclusive governance, development, youth unemployment, integrity in public service and other national issues, with the agreement initially presented as a framework for cooperation rather than an electoral pact.

The cooperation later expanded into a 10-point agenda covering issues including implementation of National Dialogue Committee recommendations, protection of devolution, youth empowerment, leadership integrity, peaceful assembly, debt management, anti-corruption measures and constitutionalism.

The parties subsequently endorsed efforts to elevate the partnership into a formal coalition ahead of the 2027 General Election and authorised President William Ruto and ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga to lead talks.

However, negotiations over the political future of the partnership, including the sharing of elective positions and possible coalition arrangements, remain unresolved.