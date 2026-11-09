Kindiki defends Ruto’s re-election agenda, pledges equal development across Kenya

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended President William Ruto’s re-election agenda, pledging equitable distribution of national resources and an end to historical marginalisation of communities.

Kindiki said the government was committed to ensuring every region benefits from development regardless of how residents voted, citing Sh16.5 billion allocated for 243 kilometres of roads in Taita Taveta County.

Speaking on Monday during a development tour of Taveta Constituency, the Deputy President said no community was more important than another, describing the administration’s Usawa ni Sawa slogan as a commitment to equal treatment and development.

“We are one nation, and no Kenyan is more important than another. No citizen has more rights than a citizen from another part of the country. That is why we say Usawa ni Sawa. We are all Kenyans, and we have one government which must serve every citizen without any form of discrimination,” he said.

Kindiki argued that previous administrations had concentrated development in selected regions, adding that the Ruto government was working to address the imbalance.

“This government will ensure every part of the country is developed without caring who they voted for. For many years, development was concentrated in some areas but this government has said this country must be equal,” he said.

He cited the 67-kilometre Taveta-Rombo-Njukini-Ilasit road, connecting Taita Taveta and Kajiado counties, which is nearing completion following a Sh9.4 billion investment.

Other projects include the 15-kilometre first phase of the Cess-Nghonji-Rekeke-Lake Jipe road, contracted at Sh200 million, as well as the Mto Mwagodi-Msau-Mwangae-Mbale-Wundanyi-Mgange road and Maungu-Kasigau-Rukanga road.

The county is also benefiting from modern markets in Mwatunge, Maungu, Voi and Wundanyi, with additional facilities planned for Taveta and Njukini.

Kindiki inspected the 580-bed Taveta Kenya Medical Training College hostel, built at a cost of Sh220 million, and construction works at Kimala Senior School, funded through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund at Sh93 million.

He said the government would increase development spending in the county to address historical inequalities.

“We have brought development and we will do more for the people here,” he said.

The Deputy President also challenged opposition leaders to present their development records, arguing that those who previously held power had little to show for their time in office.