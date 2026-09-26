Ruto responds to Kalonzo’s ‘God’s Work’ remark on road projects

President William Ruto has seized on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s remarks about the Tseikuru Road, saying the opposition leader’s comments amounted to an admission that his administration is delivering development projects.

Ruto made the remarks on Saturday, September 26, while speaking in Taita Taveta County, where he defended his decision to push ahead with road construction and other projects across the country.

The President said Kalonzo’s reference to the road leading to his home in Tseikuru was accurate, but pointed out that the government’s development programme extends beyond the Wiper leader’s home area.

"The other day, I saw my friend, Mr 40 Years, claiming that God is using me to quickly build the road heading towards his home, which is true. But I am not only building the road to Tseikuru," Ruto teased.

"God is great, because as he helps me deliver the work, he also uses Kalonzo to speak the truth - that development projects are ongoing."

Kalonzo had earlier linked Ruto’s renewed focus on road construction to the approaching 2027 General Election.

President William Ruto lays the Foundation Stone for Wumingu Technical & Vocational College (TVC) Hostels, Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County on September 26, 2026.

PHOTO/PCS

The Wiper leader suggested that the government was moving quickly to complete projects before Kenyans head to the polls, while also making a political prediction about what could happen after the election.

"God is using Ruto in a very special way because his recent zeal to build roads is heaven-sent. By the time we return home after winning the Presidency in 2027, the road will be done," Kalonzo reiterated.

Ruto said the remark, which Kalonzo made in a teasing manner, had instead drawn attention to the projects being undertaken by his administration.

During his visit to Taita Taveta, the President laid the foundation stone for Wumingu Technical and Vocational College.

He further pledged Sh10 million to three schools in Wundanyi and said Kenyans should assess leaders based on their record of work rather than slogans.

The President is on a tour of the Coastal region, covering six counties.

According to State House, part of the tour will involve the issuance of 200,000 title deeds as the government seeks to address historical and administrative land challenges.

Ruto is also scheduled to commission new projects, assess the progress of ongoing works and meet residents and local leaders to discuss development priorities.

President William Ruto lays the Foundation Stone for Wumingu Technical & Vocational College (TVC) Hostels, Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County on September 26, 2026.

PHOTO/PCS